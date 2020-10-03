The Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association’s 49th annual state show — a bit of a wonderland for children and for adults with a nostalgic bent — made for a lively Saturday at the club’s 58-acre site on Eberhardt Road.
Promoting the restoration of gasoline and oil engines, gas and steam tractors and other historical equipment, the show boasts an average of 2,500 visitors and more than 600 antique tractors and equipment from around the country. The main attractions are the tractor parade and the tractor pull.
Visitors also got to watch live demonstrations of old-style wheat thrashing, corn shelling and wood planing. In addition to the popular playground, the sights included a little red school house, a blacksmith shop, an old church and a place to grind your own corn. Homemade ice cream, barbecue and pizza were a few of the items on the general menu.
Waiting in the shade beside several tractors, five friends were giving Jordan Kiker of Winnie a bachelor party. They all attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville about 15 years ago, said Justin Brisnahan of Decatur. Also in the group were Justin Rogers of Normangee, Justin Kalisek of College Station, Jeremy Wamsley of Victoria and Chase Kizziah of Richmond.
Kiker and Rogers each brought a John Deere 830 tractor, which they said is known as a rice special. This tractor has special wheels and shields that suit it for muddy rice fields, Kiker said.
Rogers said his tractor has been in the family since 1959, down in Cypress, where rice is grown. He would use it later in the tractor pull, he said. He’s entered it in previous pulls here.
“It usually does pretty well,” he said. “Those thick tires that are on it, they’re made for the mud. When you get on a pulling track, they just dig holes. The muddier and the wetter it is, the more they like it.”
Brisnahan brought a John Deere 630 tractor. It came from south Texas, he said, where it was used for vegetable and cotton farming.
“Back in the 60s they farmed 40-inch rows,” he said. “That’s why that tractor is set up so wide.”
Maintaining the old tractor is a hobby, he said. It’s a way to “let people know where we came from,” he said.
He and a friend bale hay together, he said.
“The equipment we use now is years and years ahead of what these tractors are,” he said.
As the tractor parade formed on the far side of the grounds, another group of men waited in the shade near a 1950 BF Avery Model A tractor. They included Sid Ross of Waco and his son, Anthony Ross of Oglesby.
Anthony said his father traded two tractors for the Avery in 1980.”We rebuilt it together—totally restored it.”
They plow corn with the old tractor, using a disc plow, he said.
“I love it,” Anthony said. “It’s very relaxing.”
Sid said they’ve been collecting tractors for years. His father had an old F-12 Farmall tractor, raised cotton on the Leon River, and had 14 children, Sid said.
“We all grew up picking cotton, growing cotton, picking corn by hand,” Sid said. “All that hard farm work gave us a good work ethic,”
“When I got out of the Army, me and my dad restored the old F-12,” Sid said.
He and his brother, Garry, restored another one, he said, and then Garry and his twin, Larry, restored an old John Deere tractor.
“It took off from there,” Sid said. “Today I probably own 50 tractors of different makes and models. It’s been a great hobby and I love to go to the tractor shows.”