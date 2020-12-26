It’s been a year in which many did not get to see loved ones or do regular visits.
But don’t give up — a recent trip by Belton’s Waldo Montgomery proved you can return to some thrilling days of yesteryear, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montgomery is Bell County’s resident wolf watcher, and he regularly travels to Yellowstone National Park twice a year to see his favorite wildlife. His 2019 spring trip was chronicled in the Telegram.
“What I really wanted was to see and photograph the entire (Junction Butte) pack together,” Montgomery wrote. “That happened only twice while I was there — once fairly close, and the second time, when they were 2½ miles away. To see a pack of 35 wolves is unforgettable, and it’s most likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
A video he shared showed most of the pack (go to www.tdtnews.com to see it).
Montgomery’s been able to observe the Junction Butte pack for years, but had a hiatus.
“I would never make the trip without taking my canine buddy Dawson with me,” Montgomery said of his pet dog, a miniature American Eskimo who also is a Facebook star regularly recognized by other park visitors. “He loves the park as much as I do.”
More furry faces
While Montgomery was kept away from his pursuit for a year by an injury to Dawson and then the pandemic, his return was all the better because there were a lot of new furry faces to be seen in Yellowstone.
“I had planned to return to Yellowstone the following October (2019) like I generally do, but my pal Dawson dislocated his hip, which required major surgery followed by a long convalescence,” Montgomery wrote. “Disappointing, yes, but no problem — we would wait and go in May 2020 to see the new crop of wolf pups!”
Then came the world pandemic. “Yellowstone closed to visitors in April and wouldn’t open again until well into the summer. We had to cancel our May trip.”
He goes because Yellowstone National Park is the best place in the world to see wolves in the wild.
Yellowstone is currently home to 10 wolf packs, Montgomery noted. The Junction Butte Pack, whose territory encompasses a huge swath of the park’s northern tier, has become the park’s star attraction, he said.
“When I first saw them during the 2013 winter, the Junction Buttes numbered only seven members of which two were pups.”
During his 2019 spring trip, there were 11 pack members, plus yet uncounted pups.
By the time Montgomery saw them this October, “their numbers had swelled to an incredible 35, making them the largest pack in the park and the second largest on record. Only the park’s legendary and now defunct Druid Peak Pack was larger, numbering 38 at the height of their reign.”
Pack with 18 pups
One reason he felt he had to make the trip was the Junction Butte females had given birth to this year’s crop of 18 pups.
“In a pack that already numbered 17 adults and yearlings, the Junction Butte Pack had suddenly exploded to an astonishing 35 members! Pandemic or no pandemic, I had to see them!” Montgomery wrote.
He pointed out that many wolf information sources will say, normally, only the pack’s alpha male and female breed. The Junction Butte Pack has done things a little differently.
Montgomery said, “For the past several springs, every adult female in the pack has produced a litter of pups. The average size of a litter is 4-5 pups, so it appears that the pack’s adult females produced at least three litters of pups this past spring. Wolf mothers in this pack are sometimes known to share the same den and nurse each other’s pups.”
Montgomery has observed the growth of the pack.
In the spring of 2018, he said, all four adult females in the Junction Butte Pack produced litters. In what he called an exciting first in the annals of wolf-watching, three of the females were observed denned together at Slough Creek and taking turns nursing each other’s pups. A fourth mother wolf for unknown reasons was shunned by the other females and denned a few miles away.
The four Junction Butte females had 12 known pups in 2018, Montgomery said, of which only three survived.
‘Gypsy’ and ‘Raven’
Those three would be known as “The Yearlings” the following spring, Montgomery wrote. “The two uncollared blacks, brother and sister, became my two favorite wolves when I returned to Yellowstone in the spring of 2019. I called the female ‘Gypsy’ because she was often seen wandering alone in the Lamar Valley and at Slough Creek. The male I affectionately called ‘Raven’ because he was so often seen in the company of ravens.”
Ravens and wolves have a symbiotic relationship, with the birds following the canines to kills for some spoils but also alerting the wolves to dead animals. After the larger animals wolf down their food, the ravens have access to leftovers they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to get to. The birds sometimes can be seen playing with pups, and the yearling wolf seemed to enjoy playing with the ravens in the spring of 2019.
Nature in the national park has been returned to balance, multiple observers have pointed out, since the reintroduction of wolves in 1995. It’s called a trophic cascade, with examples of benefits from the wolves being back in the ecosystem including river erosion reduced by elk being forced to avoid the predators and beavers returning because of the reduction in coyotes that hunted them.
One troubling note Montgomery noticed since his return to Belton was the discovery of an elk with Chronic Wasting Disease near the Jackson, Wyo., area where feeding areas bring the animals closer together than is natural. He and others have pointed out that wolves, which sense disease in their prey long before it is visible to humans, are the best defense against a disease similar to mad cow disease that can persist in the environment for years.
Yet with wolves being the best defense in Montgomery and other watchers’ opinions, the apex predator is still hunted in Wyoming and Montana, with one kill often severely disrupting the pack structure of the extremely social animals that work together to hunt. A radio-collared member of the Wapiti pack, one of the most commonly viewed by visitors to Yellowstone, was killed this year when it briefly ventured out of the park.
But despite disappointments such as this, Montgomery is buoyed by other news such as Colorado voters deciding, narrowly, to reintroduce the animals to the Rocky Mountains. He thinks it will help the environment, and keep Chronic Wasting and other diseases from spreading.
Social distancing outside
Getting outside doesn’t hurt when it comes to coronavirus, either.
One thing about Yellowstone, even with crowds of wolf watchers trying to get glimpses of the sometimes shy animals, there’s plenty of room for social distancing. Most successful watchers have spotting scopes and cameras with extra-long lenses to be able to see animals a mile or more away.
Good thing their voices carry. Hearing wolves howl different songs is another treat many people won’t have, since the animal was hunted almost to extinction in the lower 48 states.
Montgomery plans for another trip next year. “Early May is my favorite time to visit Yellowstone because that’s when wolf pups, born in April, appear for the first time outside their natal den,” he wrote. “The arrival of new pups is the most exciting time of year for wolves and wolf-watchers alike!”
But seeing a pack of 30-something wolves in the wild will be hard to beat.