BELTON — Jointly hosted by the Bell 4-H Horse Club and the Capitol Area Quarter Horse Association, a three-day horse show closed out Sunday at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Stacie Higgins, assistant manager of the Bell 4-H Horse Club, said it was an open show, meaning any breed could be entered and any age rider could compete. There was a division for 18 and under and one for 19 and over.
“We have exhibitors from all over Central Texas,” she said.
This was a club fundraiser to support other educational opportunities, she said. Club members checked in exhibitors, handed out ribbons and other awards, moved equipment and assisted the judges.
“By working this event, our kids are learning about event management and responsibility in working with people,” she said. The show would not have been possible without the help of a long list of community sponsors, she said.
The four riding divisions were: Halter, Western performance, English and Ranch Horse. In the Halter division, the horses are rated on conformation, she said. Western Performance includes Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship and Trail Riding. Horses in western tack are evaluated on their movement and the skill of the rider.
In the English division, the horses, in English tack, are also evaluated on maneuvers and the rider’s ability. In the Ranch Horse division, the horse and rider team demonstrates various ranch riding skills.
Rachel Scott, Bell 4-H Club president and a graduating senior at Academy High School, helped out with the show. She has competed in the past, but is recovering from a soccer knee injury and can’t ride for six more weeks. The daughter of Alane and Sonny Scott, she plans to major in animal science at Tarleton State University.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said of the show. “Once it’s running smoothly and everyone kind of gets hold of what they’re doing, it’s a lot of fun.”
She wanted to thank CAQHA for helping with the show.
“And thank you to 4-H for the past three years — everything they have taught me and helped me with.”
Celeste Abbe, 10, the daughter of Jaclyn and Drew Abbe of Little River-Academy, was among the club’s volunteers. On Saturday she won third and fourth place in showmanship. She works with her grandparents’ horses, Patch, Money and Tater.
“I learn a lot of discipline and I make a special bond with a lot of the horses I use,” she said. “My goal is to become a barrel racer. I’ll probably do it just for fun, and even if I make money off of it I’ll probably donate it to charity.”
She tries to work with horses every day.
“I also go to karate class and that helps you with horses,” she said. “Horses need discipline and so do the riders.”
Penny Reeves, a CAQHA board member, said she gives riding lessons to clients of all ages.
“One of my adult riders in this show started taking lessons when she was 60,” she said. “She loves it. She’s a retired school teacher.”
Developing the communication skills needed to guide a horse through the classes does not happen overnight, she said.
“It’s a skill set that takes consistent work … an appreciation for the horse that’s your teammate,” she said. “You’ve got a teammate that doesn’t speak English.”
She compared it to dancing with a partner “through almost invisible cues to perform the movement that some of the classes require.”