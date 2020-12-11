Rain on Friday morning did not stop dozens from coming out to celebrate the life and service of a local veteran who turned 100 after serving in three wars.
Bill Jones sat on his porch, out of the rain, as more than a dozen cars and motorcycles drove by, waving at those from his church or his neighbors who came to wish him a happy birthday. Jones spent 30 years in the Army — serving in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Jones said that he was both happy and surprised at how many people still came out in the rain to wish him a happy birthday.
“I thought it was a wonderful tribute, there was no question about that,” Jones said. “I was just sorry so many people went out of their way.”
In addition to members of his church, First Christian Church in Temple, and his neighbors, Jones also received awards, proclamations and well wishes from various political officials.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis honored Jones with a city proclamation to thank him for his service to his community, church and country.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, came to give his well wishes to Jones on behalf of himself, State Sen. Dawn Buckingham and U.S. Rep. John Carter. The officials gifted Jones with two American flags that have flow over the U.S. and state capitols, challenge coins and another proclamation about his service.
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, awarded Jones a pin given out to veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
“Bill has been a wonderful servant for his nation, serving in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War,” the Rev. Mike Snell, senior minister at First Christian Church in Temple, said. “Today, we just celebrate the gift Bill has been to so many of us, and we are just glad to celebrate him.”
Jones was born in Temple in 1920, graduated from Temple High School and later attended Texas A&M University to get a commission for the Army with a focus in working with artillery.
After graduating, Jones decided to switch from artillery to the Army’s military aviation program as one of the 150 people who were a part of it at the time. He used his college education to help direct artillery fire on the Pacific front in World War II with landings at New Guinea.
In Korea, Jones was chosen to be one of the few who served in the Army’s first provisional helicopter company, focusing on using the aircraft as an ambulance, later becoming its commander for 14 months.
Jones later helped the Army develop how future helicopter companies would operate, and helped convince the Pentagon to allow the Army the ability to use aircraft instead of transferring them to the Air Force.
In Vietnam, Jones investigated the causes of fatal aircraft accidents, later leaving the military as a lieutenant colonel with more than 20,000 fixed-wing flying hours and 1,400 hours in helicopters.
Aside from spending 70 years of marriage with his wife Patricia, who died in 2014, Jones said one of his favorite memories over the past 100 years was all of the life-saving he did with the helicopters.
“What I remember most was when I was in Korea and they gave me a helicopter ambulance company, which was quite a change from military arms,” Jones said. “We evacuated more than 33,000 patients, and I look back at that as quite a shift from killing people and wrecking things. I really appreciated that.”