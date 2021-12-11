A regional fundraiser set for Thursday at local Texas Roadhouse restaurants will benefit Ronald McDonald Houses throughout Texas, including the Temple facility.
The fundraiser — 4-10 p.m. Thursday — is held in memory of Miles Austin Dimmitt, the infant son of Texas Roadhouse employees Brandon and Brittany Dimmitt. Miles, who was born prematurely, spent more than three months in a neonatal intensive care unit, before he tragically died.
To honor Miles, 13 Texas Roadhouse restaurants in the state will donate 10% of all sales to Ronald McDonald House Charities on Thursday.
“Brandon and I can’t begin to express our gratitude for the Ronald McDonald House,” Brittany Dimmitt said in a news release. “Having our son in the NICU for 3.5 months was tough, and on the hardest days where our son wasn’t doing well, we were able to stay close to him, thanks to this foundation.
“In Miles’ final days, we were so blessed to be able to stay close and share every second in his final moments,” she said. “Leaving the hospital when your child is struggling is a gut-wrenching feeling no parent should have to experience. This foundation makes it possible for families to stay close to their children through the hardest days of their lives.”
Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Temple, Killeen and Waco are among the 13 participating sites for the fundraiser. The Temple restaurant is at 624 N. General Bruce Drive; the Killeen restaurant is at 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway; and the Waco restaurant is at 2815 LaSalle Ave.
Other restaurants involved are in Austin, Pflugerville, College Station, San Marcos, Conroe, Brownsville, McAllen, Harlingen and Edinburg.