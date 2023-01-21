For more than three years, the Temple community has waited for the city to release video of the officer-involved shooting death of resident Michael Dean — sparking protests from people concerned about police violence.
Now, video of the black man’s shooting is expected to be shown in a Bell County courtroom as former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz goes on trial for a manslaughter charge stemming from the Dec. 2, 2019, incident.
“We still have not seen the video, and that’s very disappointing,” Bennie Walsh, at the time the Temple NAACP branch president, previously told the Telegram.
Jurors are expected to be empanelled Monday in the criminal trial, which has been delayed several times over the years. State District Judge Paul LePak will preside over the trial in the 246th District Court at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
Georgetown-based defense attorney Robert McCabe said the testimony in the trial is expected to begin on Tuesday after jurors are selected. The trial could take about a week to conclude.
McCabe said his defense will focus on DeCruz’s lawful actions as a former police officer.
“From day one, he’s been innocent of the charge,” McCabe said in an interview Friday.
DeCruz, 55, of Killeen, remains free on bond for his second-degree felony manslaughter charge. DeCruz was charged in 2019 after the Texas Rangers, the investigative unit of the Texas Department of Public Safety, found enough evidence to support a criminal charge.
The trial — last set for summer 2022 — was moved to Jan. 23 due to discovery issues in the case, according to court records.
McCabe said prosecutors in the Bell County District Attorney’s office rushed to bring the case to trial, but sought to delay the trial again, as recently as days ago.
He described the investigation into the shooting as “incompetent” and will focus defense tactics on expert witnesses expected to be called to testify.
“We’re looking forward to going to trial next week,” McCabe said Friday.
Traffic violation
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Texas Rangers, on Dec. 2, 2019, DeCruz attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.
“The vehicle did not stop immediately, and Officer DeCruz pursued the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The vehicle approached the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363.”
Once the vehicle stopped, bodycam video showed DeCruz blocked off the car and approached with his police-issued handgun drawn, the affidavit said.
DeCruz told Dean to turn off the vehicle and hand him the keys.
“Officer DeCruz is seen reaching into the vehicle … with his left hand while holding his duty issued firearm, a handgun, on his right hand,” the affidavit said. “Officer DeCruz had the handgun pointed at Dean with his finger on the trigger. Affiant observed on the video that Officer DeCruz pulled on the keys with his left hand and his right hand also pulls backwards, causing the handgun to fire, striking Michael Dean in the head.”
Dean was taken out of his car as DeCruz, and other officers performed medical aid on him. Dean died from his injuries at the scene, the affidavit said.
Video withheld
Since December 2019, the city of Temple withheld the public release of bodycam video despite numerous requests from the Telegram and other media outlets to obtain the footage.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office issued an opinion in 2020 saying the city of Temple could withhold all videos connected with the shooting due to the active criminal case.
The Texas Rangers said in the affidavit that DeCruz’s handgun was examined and found no malfunctions detected during a test firing by the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory.
An autopsy report prepared by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas said Dean died from a headshot wound.
A Bell County grand jury indictment filed on March 18, 2020, alleged that DeCruz “recklessly caused the death of … Michael Lorenzo Dean, by maintaining his finger on the trigger of the handgun causing the handgun to discharge and shooting said Michael Dean while the defendant was attempting to gain control of the keys of the vehicle operated by Michael Lorenzo Dean,” the indictment said.
The indictment alleges DeCruz recklessly caused the death of Dean by applying pressure to the trigger of the handgun that killed him.
DeCruz, a former Fort Hood soldier and a police officer nine years, resigned from the Temple Police Department on Feb. 18, 2020, instead of being indefinitely suspended by then-interim Police Chief Jim Tobin. DeCruz’s resignation stopped an internal investigation, which yielded no results released to the public.
However, City Manager Brynn Myers previously told the Telegram in an interview that DeCruz violated at least three police department policies determined through the internal investigation.
DeCruz was initially arrested on a $500,000 bond in February 2020.
A month later, in March 2020, LePak, the 264th District Court Judge, lowered DeCruz’s bond to $80,000. DeCruz was freed after posting the lower bond.
Waiting for justice
Dr. Zoe Grant, installed as the new president of the Temple NAACP chapter this month, declined to comment on the pending case. She said the organization would wait until the trial is over to make a comment.
In a previous interview, Walsh, the group’s former president, said the Temple NAACP did not hold any public events to recognize the anniversary of the shooting because the Dean family was “starting to feel the loss again.”
The Texas Rangers investigation repeatedly drew criticism from Dean’s family and Bell County residents about a lack of transparency from local law enforcement.
“If my son was in the wrong, so be it … but why is he dead?” Christine Dean, Michael’s mother, told the Telegram in December of 2019. “He didn’t deserve to be shot down. Nobody can give me answers. If he was in the wrong there would be a whole story out there, wouldn’t there?”
Peaceful protests, marches and candlelight vigils organized by the NAACP, churches and individuals occurred on a regular basis after the shooting. These community efforts took place outside various Bell County facilities, including the Bell County Annex in Belton, the Bell County Justice Center, the Temple Municipal Building and the Temple Police Department.
Lee Merritt, an attorney who represented the Dean family, stressed how he had never seen such little information released about an officer-involved shooting.
“The family is relieved that (Bell County District Attorney) Henry Garza is going forward with criminal charges against this officer, but we are extremely disappointed in the charges he’s decided to move forward with,” he previously said.
Merritt said shooting someone in the head is consistent with a murder charge, not manslaughter.
“Obviously, if you take a firearm and shoot somebody in the head there’s a serious intent to cause serious bodily harm or death … and that is consistent with the charge of murder.”
The shooting death prompted Billie Warner, a lifelong Temple resident, to protest at Temple City Hall in 2020. The Dean shooting, she said, was tragic and unnecessary.
“It’s very upsetting, I try not to get so angry,” said Warner, who participated in peaceful civil rights marches and sit-ins during the 1960s. “Regarding Michael Dean, justice needs to be served. It’s taken too long to get information about the case … the police and others think that if they delay it, it will die down and people will forget about it, but we won’t.”