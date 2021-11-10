BELTON — People dressed in shades of red, white and blue filled the Belton Senior Activity Center Wednesday as 37 local veterans were honored for their service.
“Many years ago, I realized there was no event going on in Belton for veterans,” Belton Area Citizens for Seniors Board President Jay Taggart said. “We do it the day before Veterans Day for two reasons — one is because there’s so much going on Veterans Day and also, we’re closed on Veterans Day.”
During the ceremony, two World War II veterans, five from the Korean War, 15 from Vietnam, and 15 from any war since and currently serving, were presented with gifts and recognized.
“This is me at 97,” World War II veteran Peter Testa exclaimed as he raised his fist while he made his way to the front. “When I was 16 years old Pearl Harbor happened, and I told myself, ‘They’ll never get me.’ Two years later, I got a letter from the president.”
The Belton High School JROTC did a color post followed by the national anthem and the pledge of alliance. The BHS Madrigal choir sang patriotic songs for those attending.
Col. Matthew H. Ruedi, deputy commander for the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Hood, was the keynote speaker at the event.
“When the cannons of World War II were silenced, we thought we had fought the war to end all wars,” he said. “History has proven over and over that we still need our military. We’re here to celebrate the strength, courage and dedication of our veterans. The brave actions of these men and women endured the pages of history.”
Taggart emceed the event, and Belton First United Methodist Church pastor Jeff Miller led the group in prayer. Taggart emphasized the importance of having young people at the ceremony.
“It’s important for them to come in and hear these stories,” he said. “We also think it’s important for the veterans to see the younger people. It makes them proud. It also makes them proud as veterans to see those uniformed soldiers serving today are here. It’s a good combination to have active duty, having our veterans and their families as well as the high school students that come and support us.”
BHS senior Jasmine Sprague, 17, wore a Marine JROTC uniform for the ceremony as part of the color guard for the event.
“We need to honor their service and their commitment to our country,” she said. “In ROTC, I was able to learn leadership.”
Sophomore Aislynn Huggins, 14, was a part of the ceremony.
“We need to thank them for their service for protecting our country,” she said. “We need to honor them for going to other places and making sure that it ends there, instead of it coming back here. After high school, I plan on going to college, doing ROTC there, and then afterward joining the Marine Corps as an officer.”
Taggart said the local program has grown immensely since it began and veterans of some wars started coming to the ceremony as they received long-awaited appreciation for their service.
“I grew up in the Vietnam era,” he said. “Many of our Vietnam vets from 12 years ago would not come to be recognized. The Vietnam folks are now starting to get the proper recognition that they probably did not get when they deserve it.”