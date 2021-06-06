BELTON — A torrent spews from the Belton Dam spillway — sending cascading, powerful waves into the Leon River as part of the managed release of water.
Lake Belton’s water level has risen another foot — to 8½ feet higher than its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which built and manages Bell County’s two lakes.
The lake’s rise — about a foot within three days — and some flooding of parks, including Temple Lake, prompted the federal agency to increase the amount of water released into the Leon on Sunday.
About 3,631 cubic feet per second was being released Sunday, according to Corps of Engineers data.
“We’re monitoring (the water) and we’re closing things as they come up,” Lake Manager Joshua Brown told the Telegram on Thursday.
The Corps said it expected Lake Belton to rise as Proctor Lake, about 100 miles upstream on the Leon River, was nearly 12 feet above its normal elevation on Thursday. On Sunday, Proctor Lake’s elevation diminished about a foot as the reservoir was at 10.95 feet above its normal elevation of 1,162 feet above sea level.
Water from Proctor Lake in Comanche County has contributed to Lake Belton flooding in recent years.
Proctor Lake was releasing more water Sunday than last week. About 3,707 cubic feet of water per second into the Leon River on Sunday, up from the 2,928 cubic feet per second released on Thursday, Corp data showed.
The beach and picnic areas of Temple Lake Park, 14190 FM 2305 on Temple’s far western edge, were submerged last week after rains inundated the lake. Several parks, including courtesy docks and low-lying campsites, on Lake Belton are also closed due to flooding.
Partially flooded parks include Arrowhead Point, Cedar Ridge, Live Oak Ridge, McGregor, Rogers and Westcliff. Leona and Sparta Valley parks are fully closed.
Sparta Valley, on Lake Belton’s south side near Fort Hood, has remained closed for years as previous flooding damaged the park road.
Brown urged boaters and others on the water to be cautious of floating debris and submerged trees that can damage or rupture a boat’s hull or even cause a vessel to flip, depending on its speed.
“We want everyone to be safe out there,” Brown said.
Rain forecast
More rain is expected Monday but local conditions should be about normal the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast before Monday afternoon. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts as high as 25 mph. A high of 85 and a low of 73 are forecast.
New rainfall amounts of less of a tenth of an inch are expected, the National Weather Service said.
“We’ll remain off and on with rain chances” through Monday, Sarah Barnes, a NWS meteorologist, said Sunday.
“Beyond that, there’s a much stronger forecast,” she said. “We’ll be much closer to normal conditions this time of the year.”
Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the mid-80s to 90 degrees with lows in the low 70s.
Stillhouse conditions
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the county’s other reservoir between Belton and the Harker Heights-Killeen area, has been less affected by flooding.
The lake’s water level was more than 3 feet above its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level — about the same as last week. However, the Corps of Engineers was releasing more water.
On Sunday, about 784 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Lampasas River — up from 1 cubic foot of water per second released Thursday.
Cedar Gap Park — off Stillhouse Lake Road near Harker Heights — remained closed because of flooding, the Corps said. All other parks at Stillhouse were fully open.