Gail Christian has been gardening all of her life.
“I get my gardening mostly from my dad,” she said. “He always had a vegetable garden in the backyard.”
A native Texan, she and her husband, Tom, have lived all over the country. There are beautiful plants that will grow throughout the U.S., she said, but not everything will grow in Texas.
“I’ve always had a small plot wherever we’ve lived,” she said. “It’s interesting to find what will grow. In Idaho, I couldn’t grow tomatoes.”
That was before the development of tomato varieties that take less time to ripen, she said.
“Here, you’ve got to get an early start,” she said of tomatoes. “It’s definitely a challenge to grow anything in Texas.”
She gave up vegetable gardening when her children left home, she said. Now she grows flowers. The Christians have a small place on Lake Belton.
“I like to do perennials,” she said. “I like to do plants that bees like. I enjoy sitting outside and watching the birds come in and feed.”
She and her husband have been busy pruning, she said.
“A lot of your perennials freeze to the ground,” she said. “In the spring they come up from the roots, so you have to prune the dead wood off.”
“I water mostly in August only,” she said. “I do get out and pull weeds. I don’t fertilize. I’ve got mostly native Texas stuff. I buy plants that like this soil. We have a lot of shade. I have to watch and plant things that like shade or plant in the sun.”
She rarely sprays for bugs, she said.
“I pretty much let the good bugs eat the bad bugs,” she said. “The only thing I’ve had to fight here is snails. I go around with the bucket picking off snails. I’ve got them kind of beat down right now.”
She had some four-nerve daisies, she said, but a couple of weeks ago they were eaten down to the ground.
“They really like the juicier plants,” she said of the snails.
When she needs to know something about plants, she goes to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension website, she said. She also consults the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center to find out what grows well in this area, she said.
“I like to propagate plants,” she said.
She’ll take cuttings and give them away when the Bell County Master Gardeners have an annual plant swap. She’s been a Bell County Master Gardener since she took the five-month course in 2008.
“Most gardeners either collect seeds and give them to you, or they like to take clippings, get them rooted, then give them to somebody else,” she said.
The coronavirus situation came down in the middle of this year’s Master Gardeners class, she said, and most of the activities are on hold.
“Most of us are retired and considered in the high-risk group,” she said of the members. “We can work on the grounds, two of us, at a distance. I love the Master Gardener group. We’ve been keeping in touch by texting, but it’s not the same.”