Residents in the village of Salado are gearing up for the fifth annual Sirena Fest and Mermaid Parade — a celebration that will benefit the planned Sirena Fest All-Abilities Playground at Pace Park.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 on the grounds of Barrow Brewing Co., 109 Royal St. in Salado.
This year, Tiffany Schreiner, who spearheads the event, said attendees once again can expect interactive circus performers, face painting, interactive arts, a meet-and-greet with live mermaids and much more.
She said the event’s organizers are still accepting applications for vendors, parade participants and sponsors.
“We’re definitely looking for more participation because it takes a village, meaning all of Central Texas, to make this as magical, inclusive and creative as it can be for the community,” she told the Telegram.
10-by-10 foot booths are available for $55, 10-by-20 booths for $100 and food truck spaces for $125.
“Vendors can sign up on the website (at sirenafest.org) and pay via Venmo (@SirenasOfSalado), or by check or cash,” organizers posted to the Sirena Fest Facebook page. “The email for any questions is sirenafestsalado@gmail.com.”
Schreiner — who is elated that this year’s celebration is returning to its traditional format following last year’s reduced activities in response to COVID-19 — said attendees are still encouraged to wear face coverings when social distancing can’t be maintained and to utilize the hand sanitizer stations that will be installed throughout the grounds.
“We’re certainly very aware of COVID-19 in Bell County,” she said. “It’s all 100% outdoors … and while masks are not required they are recommended. We believe in inclusivity and community, and this is a way for us to still celebrate those aspects while playing it safe.”
Schreiner said approximately $300,000 has been raised toward the Salado All-Abilities Playground to date — $150,000 of which was awarded as a small community grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department this past summer.
“But we still need more money to do it right,” Schreiner said. “To break ground we need $350,000. If you truly believe in inclusivity and want a beautiful park for Central Texas … then please donate. Even if you can only give a $5 gift, you’re helping in a big way.”
Each donor, whether he or she provides an in-kind or monetary contribution, will receive a tax receipt for their donation from Variety Texas, a 501(c)3 organization.
Although former Salado Alderman Amber Dankert said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department awarded the grant much later than expected, she previously noted how it will allow for further planning.
“It was later than we had hoped for, but it gives us more time to fundraise .... and we’ll be able to present a better product for the community,” she told the Telegram. “It also gives us more time to invite more investors who would like to come on board and potentially donate money for the playground.”
Schreiner said a newly established parks committee for the village of Salado will be instrumental in assisting with decisions moving forward, and stressed her excitement for what is to come.
“It’ll definitely be a jewel in Central Texas and for all of Texas for that matter,” Schreiner said. “We have families all the time that come from South Texas or North Texas on the weekend. They’ve been doing that for 50 years … just because they need a break from the city. We’re literally in the heart of Texas, so this park is for all of Texas.”