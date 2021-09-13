Temple College will hold a campus and community resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the Arnold Student Union.
The event — open to both students and the public — will provide information about resources that are available both at the college and in the community, according to a news release.
Agencies participating in the event include those that offer help with childcare, employment, housing, health care, mental health and assistance for veterans.
The event is sponsored by the Circle of Support program at Temple College. For more information on this program, visit www.templejc.edu/resources/circle-of-support/.
Temple College is located at 2600 S. First St.