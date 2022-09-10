The gymnasium of Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., looked like a toy factory Saturday morning as the Mid-Texas Area Team of Operation Christmas Child held a project leader’s workshop.
Cathy Scribner, team leader, said the project leaders were learning about do-it-yourself gift making and gift box packing.
The Mid-Texas Area Team prepared about 16,000 boxes last year, she said. This year’s goal is 17,000 boxes.
In the team’s six-county area, she said, 11 drop-off stations bring their boxes into the central drop-off at Immanuel Baptist Church.
“We try to fill three pup trailers,” she said. “We did that last year. This year we want to fill four trailers.”
The boxes go to a Dallas processing center, where they are inspected and transported overseas, she said.
“There are very few ever distributed in the U.S.,” she said. Sometimes boxes go to Native Americans in the U.S.
There are 10 countries sending boxes, she said: the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Spain and New Zealand.
There are 121 countries receiving Christmas boxes, she said.
What goes into a shoe box? Basically that would be toys and school supplies, she said. Some of the women make skirts and dresses.
No liquid, glass, knives or military items are allowed, she said. Neither are medicines, candy, food or toothpaste.
She showed a table with a lot of wooden toys, all made by Andy Fowler, a member of her team. There were trucks, tractors, airplanes, helicopters, train engines and little horses.
“It makes me feel like a missionary,” Fowler said. “But I get to stay home.”
Scribner said Immanuel provided a storage house for the boxes.
“We make things and buy things all year long,” she said. “In November we have a packing party and then start putting some on the trucks.”
In a side room, a lot of team members were seated at tables making small toys. A man was making a little teddy bear out of a wash cloth.
This has two purposes, Scribner said.
“It’s something these kids can hold onto, because sometimes they don’t have much,” she said. “And then when it falls apart, they have a wash cloth.”
Things like this are easy to make, she said.
“And they can teach their church or community group how to make them,” she said.
Another craft was making a toy raft by lashing three wine bottle corks together and sticking a tiny flag on top.
“These actually float,” she said. “They can float it wherever they have a stream or a puddle or whatever. We just give them some ideas of what they can do.”
Liz Mondrik, a member of Marlow Baptist Church in Cameron, was one of the project leaders working on crafts. Last year, she said, her church collected 135 shoe boxes and have a goal of 300 this year.
They sometimes see videos of the children receiving the boxes, she said.
“I’m a sucker for kids — just the fact that these shoe boxes are A: bringing joy to the children and B: introducing them to Jesus. Some of these kids may have never had the opportunity without these shoe boxes to hear about Jesus,” she said.