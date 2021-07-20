State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said House Bill 3 — GOP-backed voting legislation that Texas House Democrats blocked a vote over on July 12 — should not be seen as voter suppression.
“House Bill 3 is about election integrity … and basically the bottom line is to try to make it easier to vote or harder to cheat,” Shine said during a joint meeting with the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Bell County Democratic Party chairwoman Chris Rosenberg responded to the Telegram in an e-mail she disagrees with Shine’s notion that House Bill 3 is not suppressive.
“House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, as currently proposed by the Texas GOP majority controlled Legislature, are a package that is reflective of a disturbing trend by the national GOP to make voting more difficult for those who they perceive as likely to vote for Democrats,” she said. “A key part of the big lie, as espoused by the former president of the United States, is that there was rampant election fraud that needs to be addressed. The facts do not bear this out, nationally or in Texas.”
Shine, the Temple legislator, emphasized that there are three main provisions associated with the proposed legislation: uniformity, security and transparency.
“There are provisions to standardize the process and uniformity for all 254 counties … to eliminate the potential for counties to create ad hoc voting procedures that may be applied inconsistently across the state,” Shine said.
An example Republicans have used include Harris County allowing drive-through voting for anyone without legislative approval, where state law had required someone to be infirm to be able to vote from a vehicle.
Shine added how Texas should ensure mail-in ballots are simple and secure, as the number of registered voters is growing alongside the state’s population.
“We’re having an increased number of individuals who want to vote by mail and who are eligible to vote by mail,” Shine said. “We want to preserve the voters’ abilities to vote by mail, but also protect against weaknesses in the process … so we want to require the mail-in voters provide identifying information on application just like they would do in person.”
That information, he said, includes verifying individuals’ citizenship status.
Shine also highlighted how the Texas House Republicans are aiming to ban vote harvesting, prevent public officials from distributing unsolicited applications for absentee voting, prohibit the unlawful offering of election procedures and eliminate drive-through voting.
“That doesn’t sound like suppression to me,” Shine said.
Although there are provisions in the proposed legislation addressing some key issues, Rosenberg said, a number of the included items will restrict voting accessibility for some Texans.
“This casts grave doubts on the claim by Texas Republicans that House Bill 3 and SB1 will make it ‘Easier to Vote, Harder to Cheat,’” she said. “In fact, we Texas Democrats see both bills as mostly solutions in search of problems. House Bill 3/Senate Bill 1 contain many provisions that would make it harder, not easier for Texans to vote, and are really ‘wolves in sheep’s clothing.’”
Rosenberg added how the “most chilling” of the bills’ provisions seek to both weaken the power of election judges and empower poll watchers to be more “intentionally intimidating.”
“Texas Republican poll watchers, as recently as 1962, conducted organized efforts named ‘Operation Eagle Eye’ in which they challenged black and Latino voters to read and explain the U.S. Constitution before they were allowed to cast a ballot,” she said. “Under the new proposals, this legislation would empower poll watchers to sue and seek court orders against election officials who ‘get in their way.’ The House bill goes even farther, preventing poll watchers from being removed by election officials for violating election laws unless they’ve already been warned about the violation.”
Shine said the Texas House is unable to move forward with the proposed legislation, until Texas House Democrats return — a continued absence he believes is linked to redistricting.
“We can’t conduct any business without a quorum,” he said. “I really believe this ... is being used to set the stage for redistricting that is supposed to take place in October. If you look at this strategically and you look at past behavior, I think you could draw some conclusions — that there’s more to this story than just election integrity, because the election integrity bill we have is not voter suppression.”
Following the forum on Monday, Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, was grateful that Shine took time out of his day to provide a legislative update for area residents.
“Thank you for your willingness to continue to be available to us through these monthly updates and in this forum today,” Pittenger said. “We appreciate your service.”
Shine said he agreed with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who made it clear that he will continue to call special sessions until legislation can be voted on.
“We have a duty and a responsibility to be here, folks,” Shine said. “I’m here to do my duty and to take that responsibility.”