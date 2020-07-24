BELTON — A man sentenced to life in prison after his conviction for aggravated sexual assault still faces two more felony charges.
Evan Andrew Basham’s pretrial date was set for Sept. 25, Bell County First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said Friday.
Basham, of Moody, was in prison Friday — serving his life sentence. He faces two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony — all allegedly committed at the same time he sexually assaulted a woman in her home.
He could face two additional life sentences or anywhere between five and 99 years for each charge if he is convicted, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The victim of the assault told Temple Police officers in November 2016 a man met her in the garage on Canyon Creek Drive when she got home. He wore a black mask and had a gun. The man, later identified as Basham, allegedly hit her with the gun, dragged her into the house, and tied her up before he sexually assaulted her, an arrest affidavit said.
Basham was captured by friends who arrived at the victim’s home to check on her when they didn’t hear from her. They heard a scream and someone with a mask ran out of the house.
When investigators searched her home, they found duct tape, zip ties, a glove, mask and backpack with a gun in it. In his wallet when he was arrested, Basham had $196. He allegedly took $160 from the victim’s wallet.