More sidewalks, expanded bus services and shorter waits at traffic lights were among comments made during a city of Temple Mobile Master Plan community meeting Wednesday.
The meeting — held virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live — was designed to gather recommendations for improving all modes of transportation in Temple, including roadways, bicycle and walking trails and bus routes.
According to Emma Martinez of Alliance Transportation Group, an Austin-based company that works with cities to develop mobile plan guidelines, Wednesday’s session was a big step for Temple.
“We are in the initial phase of this project,” she said. “We want recommendations and ideas from Temple residents so we can provide a vision for the future.”
Jason Deckman, a senior planner with the city of Temple, said a second public meeting will be held in January and the final plan should be ready by summer 2022.
Deckman said the city has numerous plans that address different aspects of transportation, and some need to be updated. The Mobility Master Plan rolls those plans together.
“We needed a comprehensive transportation plan that meets the needs of drivers, delivery personnel, bicyclists, pedestrians and the disabled,” Deckman said. “A Mobility Master Plan will provide a bigger picture of those needs.”
The meeting provided residents with an opportunity to anonymously ask questions and make comments, and the recommendations poured in.
Many residents said Temple’s infrastructure isn’t keeping pace with growth, resulting in problems such as long waits at traffic lights during peak driving times. Crossing town also is a tedious process, they said.
According to a quick survey of Temple residents attending the Zoom meeting, about 70 percent use private vehicles to get around, about 25 percent walk or ride a bike and about 5 percent ride the bus or use other means of transportation.
Several said bus service in Temple would be more popular if routes were expanded. Buses don’t serve some residential areas and places of employment, according to comments. And, some said buses aren’t a convenient means of transportation for people working late shifts.
Residents also said they would like to see more sidewalks and bike lanes, and safer ways to cross busy streets or highways. Poor lighting was cited as a hindrance to walking or riding a bike at night.
Several comments were made about rental options for transportation such as bicycles or scooters. Rentals are popular in cities such as Austin, Galveston and Waco, and they should be considered in Temple, residents said.
Not all comments about rentals were positive, however. One person expressed concern about injuries and liability issues, and another person feared scooters could be more of an obstruction if left blocking sidewalks. Another resident said bikes and scooters don’t address mobility issues for Temple’s elderly population.
Lengthy delays at red lights and train crossings also were mentioned at least twice by residents.
“Trains often block streets near downtown for 20 or 30 minutes,” one person wrote. Another said delays caused by stopped trains are common on 49th Street near Sammons Park.
Several residents said Kegley Road is in dire need of renovation. The road is a major connector from Midway Drive and Interstate 35 to West Adams and Airport Road. The two-lane road is “a roller coaster” and full of turns, according to comments.
The need for additional sidewalks was a common wish, especially around schools.
Several residents said areas around Cater and Western Hills elementary schools can be dangerous for students who walk.
Increased business activity on Bird Creek and along a nearby section of Interstate 35 has resulted in more traffic passing by Cater Elementary. Some residents commented that more sidewalks are needed in that area to keep children safe.
Some said Apache Drive in Western Hills needs to have a center turn lane so cars turning into the school don’t cause through traffic to come to a standstill. Also, some said cars parking along Apache add to the congestion.
“More sidewalks might encourage more kids to walk to school, and that would ease some of the traffic,” a resident commented.
Some comments were downright visionary. One said the city needs more parking lots, and the parking lots should have charging stations to prepare for cars of the future.
Another said as Temple builds parking garages that skirt downtown, a trolley system could transport people to places of employment, to restaurants and bars, and to retail stores.
Also included in the Zoom comments was a call for advanced sensors at traffic lights that would eliminate sitting at a red light when no other cars are in sight.
Several comments centered on getting to jobs in the industrial areas of Temple without a vehicle. Since there are existing rail lines going from downtown to industrial parks, one resident wondered if a commuter line could be developed to serve warehouses and manufacturing plants.
Another person remarked that commercial air service at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport — and public transportation to and from the airport — would benefit the city.
Deckman said Temple has several options for paying for transportation projects, including the use of capital improvement funds, and state and federal transportation grants.