Pat Riley was exhausted.
The Temple resident sat on the concrete base of a lamp outside of the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., along Fourth Street. She just needed a break.
Riley, 57, had been at the annex since 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to cast her vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Riley was nearly to the front of the building around 10 a.m. And still — after nearly three hours of waiting — she had yet to vote.
She was not alone.
Hundreds of voters were queued in Temple, Belton, Salado, Killeen and Harker Heights, residents and officials told the Telegram. Jeanette Compean, the county’s chief deputy elections administrator, said a computer was down Tuesday morning — leading to long waits in Temple and an overall “chaotic” kick off to the election.
Problems persisted well into the afternoon. Voters were still lined up outside of the Belton annex around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Voter centers close at 5 p.m. this week.
“This is crazy. We’ve been out here for over two hours,” Temple resident Darlene Skeeter, 61, said. “I never thought I would see that in Temple. It hurts my heart. I’ve watched young people walk away. I’ve watched old people walk away. It makes you want to cry.”
Election officials expected high turnout Tuesday, with numbers anticipated to exceed the 9,101 votes cast on the first day of early voting during the last presidential election in 2016. First day turnout numbers were not released by 8 p.m. Tuesday — three hours after polls closed.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton did not respond to multiple Telegram emails Tuesday evening.
Officials have sent 14,000 mail-in ballots to residents across the county. Typically, around 8,000 absentee ballots are sent out in a presidential election. Bell County has 215,379 registered voters, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“We are seeing voters determined and committed to not take our democracy for granted,” Bell County Democratic Party chairman Chris Rosenberg said. “They will tough it out in long lines in the middle of a pandemic to have their voices heard.”
Election workers informed voters that only one voting machine was working Tuesday morning, according to several residents who waited outside of the Temple annex.
“They didn’t say how many were in there. All the elections prior to this one, you always had backup machines,” said Temple resident Timothy Burton, who showed up to vote around 7 a.m. and had not yet cast his ballot by 10 a.m. “I don’t understand it.”
Kayla Dyck — a Belton resident who waited four hours to vote — said the annex in the county seat had a bottleneck when voters checked in to cast their ballots.
The electronic poll books — which are used to check voters in — slowed down voting locations in Killeen, according to election workers.
Dyck, 22, suggested one improvement to make the early-voting process faster.
“Have more people to check in because there were only two tables that could check in people and there were six areas to vote,” the 22-year-old said. “Once we got inside the building, there were a lot of people standing in line, but not all of these voting areas were used because they were waiting in line to get signed in. If we had more people, that would help.”
This is the first presidential election Bell County has administered with its new hybrid voting machines that were put in place in 2019. The machines — which combined the ease of electronic voting with the security of a paper ballot — were used in this year’s primaries and runoffs.
Nancy Boston, the Bell County Republican Party chairman, said the new machines may have played a role in Tuesday’s long lines. She also attributed it to another reason.
“It was my understanding that they had training for the early voting judges, but they had no in-house voting for the early voting clerks,” Boston said, adding some workers are likely just not familiar with the new equipment. “It just takes awhile to get used to the equipment. The equipment you have to set it up in a certain sequence. If you don’t set it up in sequence, it doesn’t work properly and you have to go back and restart it.”
Compean said some election workers were not computer savvy on election voting machines despite training that was held Thursday.
“It was slow in the beginning, but once you have both systems running, it is working as it should,” Compean said.
Boston added it might take some time to get the machines worked out, but she was confident voting will be going smoothly by the end of the week.
The department, Compean said, will reinforce computer training to election workers with a training session planned on Oct. 28 — six days before the Nov. 3 election.
“We’re trying to make sure that it is not a problem or concern,” Compean said.
Some voters were prepared to wait. They brought chairs, umbrellas for shade and even small coolers with drinks to stay hydrated during the wait. People passed the time by fiddling on their phones while others brought iPads to ward off boredom.
Morgan’s Point Resort resident Becky Porter, 59, waited three hours to vote at the Belton annex.
“This year it seems like there is so much uncertainty from now until Nov. 3 and from Nov. 3 forward,” Porter said. “I just wanted to make sure that I got my vote in and got it counted.”
Boston and Rosenberg stressed that voters have 17 more days — plus weekends and Election Day — to cast their ballots. Early voting ends Oct. 30. Both women offered advice to voters.
“We have plenty of time. Don’t get discouraged. Just keep on going,” Boston said. “Plan to go sometime and drive by and see if there’s not a real big crowd and you can go vote.”
Rosenberg advised, “Be patient and persistent. If there is a line, come prepared with food, water and a chair, if needed.”
America was on full display outside of the Belton annex, Dyck said.
“We were in a line that was a mixture of people from the left and people from the right. We were all laughing,” she said. “Honestly, the long wait was worth it because, to me, it was community. It didn’t matter what race. I just saw America. It didn’t matter where we came from. We were all talking and having a good time.”
“Both sides were together,” Dyck said. “Honestly, it gave me a little bit of hope about America.”
Telegram City Editor Eric E. Garcia, staff writer Shane Monaco and FME News Service contributed to this report.