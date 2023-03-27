Five people were killed in Central Texas violence over the weekend, including a woman who died in one of two Temple shootings.
Leiira Rene, 39, was identified as the victim of a Temple shooting that occurred at about 12:25 a.m. early Sunday morning in the 600 block of South 18th Street. A man was also injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized in stable condition, Temple police said Monday.
Rene was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 12:47 a.m. Her death marks the second homicide in Temple in 2023, officials said.
At about 8:13 a.m. Monday, Temple Police Department officers responded to another shooting at North Fourth Street and East Nugent Avenue that left a man wounded. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, officials said.
No suspects have been identified in either shooting.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips also can be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Temple’s first homicide occurred on Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31st Street. Donovan Alsum, 30, of Killeen, was indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge for his role in the shooting that killed Michael Powell, 26.
Killeen’s first homicide of 2023
Killeen, which had 22 criminal homicides in 2022, recorded its first homicide of 2023 on Saturday.
Joana Shapiro, 47, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at about 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hank Drive.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female and (a man) were involved in (an argument) when the female grabbed a butcher knife and was holding it to her side during the argument,” the Killeen Police Department said in a news release. “The male grabbed a gun and a single shot was fired, striking the female in the chest area. The male called 911 and started CPR until officers arrived and took over.”
Officers performed CPR on Shapiro until paramedics arrived, who took her to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, where she died at 1:18 a.m., police said.
Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said no arrests have been made in the death.
Gatesville shooting
The Gatesville Police Department said a man was fatally shot outside his front door on Sunday.
Officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Waco Street around 9:30 p.m. and found the man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive the man, police said in a news release.
Police said the shooting victim — who was not immediately identified — was approached by three people from the street. One person fired and then fled the area. None of the three shooting suspects were identified.
The shooting victim’s identity won’t be released until his family is notified, police said.
Anyone with information about the Gatesville homicide can call the police at 254-865-2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.
Waco double homicide
A 25-year-old man is charged with capital murder in connection with the Sunday night stabbing deaths of his mother and stepfather.
Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, was charged in the slayings of his mother Felipa Martinez, 59, and stepfather Antonio Martinez, 70, at a home in the 2100 block of Clay Ave in Waco.
Police said they arrived at the home around 7:15 p.m. to find the woman unconscious and covered in blood. Officers tried to save her but she later died at a Waco hospital. Antonio Martinez died at the scene.
Maltos-Saucedo was arrested by officers at the scene.
FME News Service contributed to this report.