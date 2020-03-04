The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday morning for Central Texas. Scattered thunderstorms will continue this morning across the entire region and high wind and hail is possible.
As of 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Temple, moving east at 30 mph. Half-inch diameter hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locally heavy rainfall may also produce isolated flooding through this evening.
Locations impacted by this storm system include Temple, Troy, Rosebud, Lott and Golinda.