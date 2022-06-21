Temple Police are investigating a shooting in which a man was seriously injured, the department said Tuesday night.
At around 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, officers were notified that a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds was at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple emergency room. His injuries are life-threatening, police said in a news release.
The victim was dropped off by a silver Chevy Malibu.
Officers are trying to positively identify the victim and attempting to locate the driver of the Chevy Malibu. The department is also requesting the public’s help with identifying a suspect and determining the crime scene location.
This case is under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.