ROCKDALE — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a Saturday morning shooting over a property dispute, authorities said.
A suspect — Israel Ballester — was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said in a statement.
The incident occurred at about 1:09 a.m. at a location south of Rockdale.
Dalton Shaw died in the shooting, Clore said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.
Two other victims were taken to area hospitals, the sheriff said.
James Braden Eudy was flown to a local hospital while Brandon Fenton Carl was transported by ambulance.
The victims’ families were notified of the deaths.
“This appeared to be the subsequent result of a property dispute,” Clore said.
Neither the suspect nor the victims appeared to be a full-time resident of Milam County. Clore did not immediately disclose the cities of residents for the suspect or the victims.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisted by the Rockdale Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rockdale Fire Department, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott and AMR Response.
Ballester was not listed on the online Milam County Jail roster Saturday afternoon.