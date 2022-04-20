A Belton man was indicted on felony charges on April 13 after police said he shot at a vehicle driving down Interstate 35 in January.
Manuel Tovar, 24, was indicted by a grand jury on deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at about 11:08 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Belton Police Department officers were dispatched to Spring Street for a shots-fired call, Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously told the Telegram.
“An additional call of a truck and trailer traveling southbound on I-35 being shot was dispatched,” he said. “The operator of the truck witnessed the muzzle flash and heard several shots to the west of the roadway as he passed.”
At the scene, officers spoke to a man who told them he was traveling on Interstate 35 near the Central Avenue exit when he saw the flash and a heard a loud noise, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(The man) pulled over at the next stop and observed that his cab had a hole in it,” the affidavit said. “Officers observed the path of what appeared to be a bullet and located and collected the projectile. Officers then went to the exit near Central Avenue and found an unused round in the parking lot of a local restaurant.”
The staff at the restaurant was interviewed and, according to the affidavit, told officers they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot and gave them surveillance video to examine.
“In the video, it showed a customer go out to the parking lot, get into a truck, roll down the window and appear to fire a gun in the direction of I-35,” the affidavit said. “The video showed a partial license plate to the truck, as well as a distinctive shaping to the suspect eyebrow, specifically a cut through the middle.”
The information obtained from the video allowed detectives to locate Tovar, link him to the shooting, and interview him.
“Tovar at first denied having shot anything but then admitted to what took place after being confronted with the fact that there was the video of the incident,” the affidavit said. “Tovar stated he shot the rifle, thinking he was shooting into the air because he thought he saw a man he recognized as having murdered his brother in Mexico and became angry.”
Another I-35 shooting in Belton remains unsolved.
In September 2021, Antonio Alvidrez died after being shot while driving on I-35 and crashed near a bridge into the Lampasas River. Investigators at the time said Alvidrez’s SUV had several bullet holes in it. No suspects have been arrested in that case.
Romer said there is no evidence linking Tovar to Alvidrez’s shooting.
Tovar was held at the Bell County Jail Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Other indictments
Kaden Ellison, 21, of Cameron, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Eric Griffin, 34, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jaylin Bridges, 24, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jose Suarez Jr., 39, of Troy, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joshua Jaime, 38, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joel Santos Granado, 42, of Nolanville, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Justin Simms, 43, of Nolanville, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Knight, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Antonio Sotero Jr.,44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Andrew Goodwin, 33, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Evelyn Greene, 25, of Temple possession of a controlled substance, between 1 and 4 grams.
Jeremy Wigley, 43, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance, between 1 and 4 grams.
Pedro Tamez, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Robert Brunet, 50, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Sharon Evans, 45, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.