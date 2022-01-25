A televised broadcast of the 22nd annual Mayor’s Community Prayer Service will air at 10 a.m. Wednesday on KPLE-TV.
The prayer service, organized by the CARE Leadership Network, was held Sunday at the Manning Chapel in the Meyer Christian Studies Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The service will be available on cable channel 45 or channel 31.1 for non-cable user, according to Temple mayor pro tem Judy Morales, a member of the CARE Network.
The service is also available on YouTube by searching for KPLE.