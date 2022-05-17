BELTON — The Belton ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Jeanna Sniffin as the next principal at High Point Elementary at its regular meeting Monday night.
Sniffin’s 25 years of educational experience includes 17 years serving as a principal at five different elementary and middle schools. She helped open her current school, Williams Elementary in Georgetown ISD, when she took the helm in 2020.
“After an extensive search and interview process, we are pleased Mrs. Sniffin accepted our offer to lead High Point Elementary,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “Her experience and passion for student and staff success make her a great fit for the Big Red Community.”
Sniffin holds a bachelor of science degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a master of education from the University of Houston-Victoria.
“I’m excited to be able to serve in the community where I live,” Sniffin said. “I’m looking forward to connecting with the Colt community and preparing for next school year. Together we’re going to continue the great work happening at High Point and do great things for kids.”
Sniffin replaces Cary Zepernick who will continue her career in a district closer to her family next year. Zepernick served in leadership at High Point for two years.
The board also approved the hiring of Erin Prica as an assistant principal at Charter Oak Elementary. Prica is finishing her seventh year as a teacher, all in Belton ISD. She currently works at Southwest Elementary and has also worked at Lakewood Elementary. Prica holds a bachelor of arts and master of education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.