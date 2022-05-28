The Un-Included Club, a Temple-based nonprofit organization that provides literary, urban agriculture and leadership programs for underserved youth, will hold a three-day youth leadership conference beginning Wed-nesday.
This conference — to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2603 Trade Place in Temple — will place an emphasis on leadership principles, safe sitter training and empowerment, and is intended for individuals aged 13 to 18.
“During this conference, youth will get an opportunity to hear from leaders in our community and receive training that will result in a safe sitter certificate,” the Un- Included Club said in a flyer. “Youth will also learn about different volunteer opportunities throughout the community.”
This year, local news anchors Jasmin Caldwell, Ashley Carter and Taheshah Moise will serve as guest speakers on Thursday.
“We are super excited that these ladies with KCEN-TV will be sharing their understanding about leadership,” the Un-Included Club said of the news anchor team. “If your youth is interested in attending, have them register.”
Registration can be completed online at bit.ly/3yYUVjL and will ask prospective participants to submit their first and last name, email, phone number, grade and school, and why they want to attend the youth leadership conference.
“Spaces are limited and we will announce when we are full,” the Un-Included Club said.
Although this three-day event will help develop some future leaders, Doree Collins, the executive director of the Un-Included Club and owner of Cultivate Events and Enrichment, highlighted how some teenagers already have taken the initiative to lead others by dedicating their time to Camp Cultivate — a “unique and play-ful” summer camp aimed at sharpening the mind through play and the art of business through experiential learning.
“While watching videos and discussing what we understand or want to understand, I noticed that this group of teens is quite dynamic,” she said in a Facebook post. “They had great perspectives and seemed to feel comfortable in our environment to share. We have teens from home schools, Academy, Belton and Temple school systems.”
Collins, who called her team a rock star group, noted how one video was titled, “How to Make a Bully from Scratch.”
“The conversations that came out of this video were encouraging,” she said. “The video begins with the concern about school shootings and originated over 15 years ago. Once we really processed what the video taught, they began to share encouraging words. They understood that as leaders during our camp, they have an opportunity to change the trajectory for all of the campers into a more positive one.”
Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are eligible to participate, according to the owner of Cultivate Events and Enrichment.
Parents can register their child online at bit.ly/3yYUVjL for one of the nine available time slots: June 6-10, June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1 , July 5-8, July 11-15, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29 or Aug. 1-5.
For further information, residents are encouraged to call the Un-Included Club at 254-217-2635.