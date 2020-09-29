Helping residents at state veterans homes — including those in Temple — feel less lonely during the pandemic is the goal of a new project announced by the Veterans Land Board.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched the revamp of the board’s Mail Drop program, allowing people to send cards, art or letters to the veterans at the state homes. Some residents of the homes have felt more lonely in recent months due to restrictions on visitations and interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and his wife Columba Bush, said it was important to help the veterans who gave their lives for this country get through this difficult time.
“We must never forget the sacrifice that they have made for our nation,” Bush said in a statement. “During this global pandemic, we have worked hard to keep our veterans safe and healthy, but it’s come at a price: our veterans are isolated in their communities. The “Mail Drop” program helps connect Texans with the men and women who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes and sends inspiration to our veterans who must remain physically distant from their loved ones during this time.”
The land board said many of the veterans do receive recognition on significant holidays, but that public support dies down afterwards.
Temple’s William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, 1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane, is one of the nine homes around the state that will be a part of the program. The Temple home currently houses 147 veterans, a number that has remained steady through the pandemic.
Karina Erickson, communications director of the Texas General Land Office, said the Mail Drop program had been a pen pal program but was changed by Bush to a letter writing campaign during this time.
“Unfortunately, we went from being a very vibrant, veteran-centric community to having to close down visitations due to COVID-19,” Erickson said. “While we are working hard to keep morale up in the homes, and we are looking forward to getting visitation back soon, this is a way to … make sure the community is still remembering our vets.”
All of the letters going to each home will be displayed in the main common room, allowing residents to read and enjoy what is being sent, Erickson said.
The reaction to the program from both the local area and around the state has been overwhelmingly positive, with organizations and some classes of students committing to participate, Erickson said.
“We have really had an overwhelming reaction from the community,” Erickson said. “I think everybody is looking for something they can do to give back. The community has overwhelmingly accepted this idea and we have just gotten tons of calls and great feedback.”
The land board has protocols for disinfecting mail at each of the nine homes. The other eight Texas state veterans homes are located in Amarillo, Big Springs, Bonham, El Paso, Floresville, Houston, McAllen and Tyler.