A Temple woman will serve more than seven years in a federal prison after a judge sentenced her in connection with three separate bank robberies.
Delida Mindieta, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery on Nov. 5, 2019, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John F. Bash. She will be on three years of supervised release once she completes the 87-month sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco.
The judge also ordered that Mindieta pay a $100 fine and $8,121 in total restitution to three separate banks.
Mindieta admitted that she participated in two bank robberies on April 22, 2019.
She first struck at the BBVA Compass Bank, 313 E. Central Ave. in Belton, at about 3:21 p.m. A police spokesman said a woman allegedly handed a note to a bank teller, claimed she had a weapon and fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.
A surveillance camera captured a photo of Mindieta, wearing a dark-colored shirt and shorts. She carried a dark-colored bag over her left shoulder.
Less than an hour later, Mindieta robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 271 University Oaks Boulevard in Round Rock.
Round Rock police said the suspect was a Hispanic woman in her 40s or 50s, about 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with dark hair. She was wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie, the same clothing seen in the Belton robbery.
Mindieta also admitted that she robbed two other Texas institutions.
She told authorities that she robbed the Texas Champion Bank in Pleasanton south of San Antonio on April 25, 2019. She also admitted to robbing the Wells Fargo Bank in Edna on April 30, 2019.
On each occasion, Mindieta entered the financial institution and demanded cash from bank tellers, the news release said.
The FBI, Belton Police Department, Round Rock Police Department and the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the robberies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff was the prosecutor.