Although there was no barbecue cookoff this year, people still brought their grills to Ribs and Rods on Saturday at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River Ranch.
Stephen Bramlett , event coordinator for the Temple Ronald McDonald House fundraiser, said there were more than 600 entries in the car show.
“This is a record-breaking year for sure,” he said. “This is our 10th anniversary.”
Usually held in May, the event was delayed because of COVID-19.
“We may stay this time of the year, because it’s a lot nicer than May,” he said.
People strolled about in the balmy sunshine, looking at rows of low-slung hot rods, vintage classics and other vehicles. Live music resonated from such acts as Sharp Dressed Men, Texas T and the Shine Runners, Bruised Sinatra, and the Kevin Fox Band.
A lot of hotrod clubs were represented, and many of them had a grill set up, with a cluster of people sitting under a canopy or a shade tree.
At one such spot, Chris Dial of Briar, owner of Dirty Rat Customs, said last year was his group’s first time at this particular show.
“We see a lot of people that we don’t see but once a year, the old car world, man,” he said. “We just cook food for family and friends.”
He had an unusual entry, a 1948 Chevrolet wrecker van.
“We custom built that thing,” he said, adding that the rig still works. “We pick up cars at least once a week.”
He also had an old rusted van, which he called a 1955 International Metro KB 100.
“I found it behind an old abandoned body shop,” he said. “It had been sitting there since 1969. We put a brand new drive train underneath it. It’s a rat rod.”
A little way down the fence line, members of Body Drop Inc., another car club, had about 10 vehicles spread out—cars, campers and trucks. The club members are from all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said Canton Polk of Granbury. He showed off his 1985 Chevrolet G-10 and said his wife, Kali, has a 1982 El Camino.
Allen Stewart of Temple, a member of Good Guys and the National Street Rod Association, brought a very finished-looking 1932 2-door Ford to the car show.
“I’ve been all the way to Canada with that car,” he said. “We drive it everywhere. I’ve had it 37 years.”
It has a V-8 Ford Motor and he’s installed air conditioning and disk brakes.
“Here in Texas you’ve got to have air conditioning,” he said.
He just got back from Colorado, and drove it 75 miles per hour, he said.
“I can go about 170 miles,” he said. “It only has an 11-gallon gas tank.”
Josh and Kristin Pearson of Round Rock were at the show with other members of the Piston Knockers Club. He was showing a 1958 Ford with a purple top, the body yet unfinished.
It has new wheels and tires, a 4-inch drop in the rear and a 3-inch drop in the front, he said. All the chrome is new and it has a 1957 Ford rear bumper. The body of the car will be painted pearl white flat, he said.