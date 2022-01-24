BELTON – Police have identified a woman who died from her injuries in a three-vehicle accident last week.
Jennifer Hinkson, 36, of Belton, died from injuries in a Thursday accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of Lake Road and Loop 121.
Hinkson was extricated from a vehicle and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where she died from her injuries, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
The accident remains under investigation, Belton police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said Monday.