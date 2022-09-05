UMHB 9/11 display

Thousands of miniature American flags line the lawn in front of the Luther Memorial & Bell Tower at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The display was installed recently by the school’s Young Conservatives of Texas chapter.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

BELTON — The Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor kicked off its Labor Day weekend by planting 2,977 miniature American flags to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

