BELTON — The rivalry between the Belton and Temple school districts has gotten a little bit blurry.
Temple is a major piece of the Belton Independent School District. In fact, more students from Temple attend Belton schools than those from the district’s namesake city.
A recent report breaking down Belton ISD’s fall 2019 demographics showed 4,237 students living in Temple while 3,655 students reside in the county seat.
That means more than 36 percent of Belton ISD students live in Temple. Slightly more than 31 percent of students live in Belton.
A demographics report from 2018 had somewhat different figures. It showed 3,663 students lived in Belton while 3,977 students lived in Temple. Last year 34.5 percent of BISD students were Temple residents while 32.4 percent were Beltonians.
Additionally, 734 students live in Morgan’s Point Resort, according to the 2019 demographics report. They account for 6.3 percent of the district’s population.
The remaining 26 percent live in unincorporated areas of Bell County or live outside the district.
The report, prepared by Templeton Demographics, pegged Belton ISD’s enrollment at 12,195. District data from late November pinned student enrollment at 12,218.
Michelle Box, a research manager at Templeton Demographics, said the district added 305 students this fall. That is a 2.6 percent growth rate, she said.
2nd fastest growing district
These numbers reflect a small portion of Belton ISD’s growth.
“Belton ISD has added about 3,000 students in the last 10 years, roughly,” Box said.
The district grew by 1,334 students since the 2015-16 school year, according to the demographics report.
That growth, Box said, makes Belton ISD the second fastest growing district in Region 12 — a 12-county area that covers 76 school districts. The fastest-growing district in Region 12 is Killeen ISD, Box said.
Killeen ISD has an enrollment of 45,492 students, according to a recent school board presentation. A decade ago, Killeen ISD had an enrollment of 39,964 students. That is a gain of 5,528 students.
Templeton is projecting more growth for Belton ISD.
Box said in the next five years BISD will add roughly 2,000 students for an estimated 2024-25 enrollment of 14,226 students.
In the next 10 years, Belton ISD is expected to add around 3,800 students for a 2029-30 enrollment of 16,021 students.
Dealing with growing pains
Belton ISD’s growth is pushing some campuses to inch near their capacities. Those include Chisholm Trail, Tarver and Joe M. Pirtle Elementary Schools.
Administrators and the school board are considering redrawing some elementary school attendance boundaries to alleviate the district’s growing enrollment; adding wings to existing campuses; and building new campuses. New attendance boundaries went into effect this school year, and were expected to last for five years.
“We are underserved at High Point and Charter Oak right now — those campuses are not near capacity at this point in time — and you’ve got Tarver and Pirtle that are kind of bursting at the seams,” interim Superintendent Robin Battershell told the school board’s facilities committee this fall. “You may want to consider … some rezoning in that northeast quadrant to better fill the two campuses that are underutilized and reduce the stress on those that are over utilized right now.”
The district’s growth in Temple already has led to the construction of Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School, BISD’s second comprehensive high school. Charter Oak opened in August. Lake Belton High School, 9809 Prairie View Road, opens this fall.
Belton ISD owns three properties in Belton that could become future school sites: One near Shanklin Road, another on Second Avenue near Loop 121, and a third on Holland Road.
South Belton likely will be the site of the district’s next campus. Several booming subdivisions are located there, including the long-gestating Hubbard Branch development and the Three Creeks neighborhood that will eventually have around 1,500 homes.
“You are going to have to have another elementary school — maybe two,” Battershell told school board members in October. “Maybe a middle school at some point. In five years, who knows?”