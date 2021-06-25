A fire was extinguished at a home near Temple Lake Park early Friday morning, officials said.
The fire occurred at about 2 a.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Hahn Lane near Lake Belton.
Temple Fire & Rescue, along with Morgan’s Point Report Volunteer Fire Department, responded Friday to an early morning structure fire, city of Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Temple firefighters, dispatched on a mutual aid call, found flames coming from the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after several hours and limit any spread to the surrounding area.
No injuries were reported, Arreguin said.
Four Temple units, one Belton unit that was cleared on arrival, one Morgan’s Point Resort unit and one AMR unit responded, along with Temple Police units and a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy.
The fire is under investigation by the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office.