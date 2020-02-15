BELTON — Visitors had trouble choosing what aspect of sustainable living they wanted to learn about during the Mother Earth News Fair on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
How to “speak chicken,” raise smaller cows or build a cob house were among the hundreds of options. The heavily attended two-day fair winds up today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wayne and Sandy Woelfel, owners of Omi’s Black Berry Farm in Paige, stopped at the Grit Stage in the exposition building to watch a presentation by Howard Garrett: “Soil Detox and Management for Natural Organic Growing of Hemp.”
Wayne Woelfel said their farm has about 1,400 blackberry plants. They also grow hay and are thinking about trying hemp, he said.
“We’re not using any herbicides,” he said. “We’re practicing organics. Our berries, you can eat right off the vine.”
Healthy soil benefits all farmers, Garrett said, but today hemp is making a higher profit per acre than any crop. The problem is that cannabidiol oil testing will show the chemical residuals in the soil, he said.
“You need clean soil,” he said.
One of the biggest residuals is from Roundup, he said.
“It kills weeds well,” he said. “That’s why we have such a hard time getting people away from it.”
This very popular weed killer has raised the “glyphosate concern,” he said. Some argue that humans and livestock do not have a pathway in their body for the glyphosate the product contains, he said. That’s true, he said, “but the bacteria in your gut do have those pathways.”
Detoxifying the soil starts with a basic organic program, he said, abandoning synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. A lot of the synthetic fertilizers have herbicides and other things in them, he said, since a fertilizer doesn’t have to list its ingredients.
“It’s a mystery what’s in synthetic fertilizer,” he said. “The worst fertilizer is a weed and feed fertilizer.”
The next thing to think about, he said, is building life in your soil.
“If I buy this product, will it help the earthworms or microbes in the soil?” he said.
Lava sand fills the bill, he said. It took him two years to get lava sand into the Texas market, he said, because people thought it was only good for building roads.
“Lava sand works with the compost to help things grow,” he said. He recommended lava sand by Cinderite.
Growers should also use sugar materials that stimulate plant growth, he said.
“Dry molasses is one of my favorites,” he said. “Any sugar will work. You can use cookies and cake.”
Even cornmeal can be used, he said, as it converts to sugar.
As for pest control, he said, the first step is healthy soil. This makes the root system healthy, which makes the top of the plant healthy, and healthier plants are more resistant to pests.
He advocated “soft pest control,” which doesn’t kill. Putting cornmeal around seedlings will help with disease control, he said.
Garrett, who is chairman of the Texas Organic Research Center, said its mission is to help convert the world to organics. At 2 p.m. today, he will present “How to Maintain Trees for Maximum Health and Production,” on the Mother Earth News Stage in the northeast end of Garth Arena. More information will be available at nearby booth 4006.