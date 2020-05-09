The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on local governments’ current budgets is expected to be minimal for most entities for this fiscal year.
The problems, officials said, likely will surface in the coming years.
The Bell County government as well as the cities of Temple and Belton are cautiously optimistic about their current budgets.
“The current status of our (fiscal year 2020) budget is good,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Telegram. “Our budgeting process has always been conservative, which means we typically underestimate revenues and overestimate expenses — at least to some degree. By doing this, we are able to better manage, and withstand, most of the volatility between the beginning of a budget cycle and the end of a budget cycle.”
Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers recently told the City Council the budget is in good shape and they will be OK once the books are finalized later this summer.
Temple plans to detail its 2020 budget forecast later this month.
“The city’s finance department is currently working on second quarter financial updates. Once that forecast is finalized, it will provide a better picture of how the pandemic affected the city’s budget and what adjustments will need to be made to compensate,” Temple spokesman Cody Weems said, adding the City Council will receive the report at its May 21 meeting.
The village of Salado, though, is bracing for a big hit. Its economy and budget depend on tourism — which effectively was killed in late March when local officials and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered residents around the state to stay at home.
“We’re projecting at this stage of the game that we can see a revenue decrease as high as almost a quarter million dollars when it’s all said and done — close to $245,000,” Village Administrator Don Ferguson said. “It’s obviously causing us to go back — and we actually started this several weeks ago — to try and address what’s expected. We’ve cut back on all unnecessary expenses at this stage of the game.”
‘Where we’re headed’
The Belton and Temple independent school districts’ budgets are fine. In fact, Jennifer Land, Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, said the district is in great financial shape.
School districts’ problems, though, likely will come in 2021 after the Texas Legislature meets. The state allocates billions of dollars to school districts in its two-year budget.
Land was blunt when she told Belton trustees what to expect during the next Legislature.
“We are going to have to plan for significant funding cuts that are going to result from the next legislative session,” Land said this week. “I just don’t see any way around it. No matter how we look at it, I think that’s our reality. That’s where we’re headed, and we’re going to keep … making sure the kids in the classrooms, to the best of our ability, do not feel as much of that impact.”
Before the pandemic, educators and lawmakers had hoped lawmakers would find a way to make the school funding increases from 2019 sustainable into the future. That may be in doubt.
“I suspect given what took place with the economy that there will most likely be either cuts in public education or money will be moved to support human and health care services,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
The last major public education funding cut was in 2011 when lawmakers sliced $5.4 billion from the budget, The Texas Tribune reported. It was one of the largest cuts in state history, according to NPR. Legislators were forced to make cuts after the last recession caused a $27 billion shortfall in the state’s budget, Texas Monthly reported at the time.
Recently, the state’s revenues have seen decreases across the board. State leaders already have told agencies to begin evaluating their budgets for cuts — and that’s before lawmakers have even touched the next budget.
School districts have to start bracing for state funding cuts now, Ott said.
“You go into this year building a budget plan for the next couple years,” the Temple schools leader said. “We want to build a budget where if we have cuts in public education, we would be able to absorb those cuts through attrition. We would want to build raises this year that we know we can sustain next year, so if anything, if we had to do a salary freeze, we would do that before we would ever do a reduction in force.”
Conservative budgets
Local officials attribute their conservative approach to budgeting as the reason why they have been able to weather the coronavirus crisis.
“The city maintains a practice of conservatively estimating revenue. Doing so creates flexibility to adjust as necessary when unforeseen circumstances arise,” Weems said of Temple.
Blackburn emphasized the county’s conservative fiscal management.
“As I mentioned earlier, we are typically very conservative on revenue forecasts. In fact, our adopted budgeted revenue forecast for sales tax receipts for the current fiscal year was less than what we actually collected the year before,” the county judge said. “So, at the moment, I don’t see an impact on the current budget — save and except we might defer some expenditures until we get a little more data (history) behind us. It really is about the uncertainty factor at the moment.”
‘Going forward’
Texas, Blackburn said, is in an unprecedented moment. COVID-19 by itself would be a unique challenge. But the state faces that and the collapse of the oil and gas industry. It doesn’t stop there: There’s also the recession caused by the pandemic.
“Either one of these events (the pandemic and oil crisis) could have adversely impacted the Texas economy in a very significant way. To have both occur at the same time is, to say the least, going to present challenges for us going forward,” Bell County’s top elected official said. “But the Texas economy and the Bell County economy have proven to be quite strong over the past several years.”
“I think we are going to have to draw on that strength in the days ahead.”