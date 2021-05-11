A family of three and their pets were displaced Tuesday after the roof of their home caught fire during a thunderstorm.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze at about 3:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of Iron Glen Drive.
Crews that first arrived found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of a single-story home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the home sustained some damage, according to a news release.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family to find temporary housing. No injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven firefighting apparatus, and 24 personnel. Temple Police Department. and Temple EMS were on scene as well.
Fire investigators believe that the fire was storm related, the release said.