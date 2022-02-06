BELTON — Tree shavings and hogs filled the barns at the Bell County Expo Center as youth groups unloaded their projects Saturday.
“Today, we are moving in our pigs to show them Monday,” Minda Wyatt, 17, a Temple student said. “It’s the start of a very hectic week, that’s for sure. I would say today is the easy part.”
Wyatt will showcase animals in every category available at the Bell County Youth Fair throughout the week. The fair continues daily at the Belton venue through Saturday.
Wyatt Johnson, 18, of Temple, is competing in several categories as well.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication and patience,” Wyatt said. “It takes a lot to take an animal that’s so young and raise it. It’s almost like it’s your baby. Our pigs, we get them in the fall, and we raise them up to (the week of the fair). It’s for about six months. A heifer is a two-year project.”
Johnson said show animals are kept separate from others on their farm and require a lot of extra attention.
“We have to walk them about an hour or two hours a day,” he said.
Temple student Morgan Porubsky, 17, has two pigs, a lamb, a rabbit and about 11 heads of cattle — six heifers and two steers — that she will show throughout the week.
“I’ve shown cattle since I was 8 years old and in the third grade,” she said. “This year, it just kind of exploded in a way for my senior year.”
Porubsky plans on attending Tarleton State University in Stephenville and follow the footsteps of her mentor.
“I want to be an ag teacher,” she said. “Our ag teacher got me thinking about it because of the impact that she has on our day-to-day lives.”
Johnson will be joining Porubsky at Tarleton, where he plans to study agro business.
“I want to learn and give back to the industry,” he said.
Showings of different livestock will continue throughout the week at the Expo Center, located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.