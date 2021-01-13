Candidates are getting ready to run for municipal and school district elected offices.
Wednesday was the first day candidates could file for the May 1 municipal elections. Residents have until Feb. 12 to get their name on the ballot, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Temple: Only the mayor’s seat is slated for the upcoming ballot in the city of Temple. Mayor Tim Davis, who is nearing the end of his first three-year term, currently holds the seat. It is an at-large position.
Belton: The May 1 election will be the city of Belton’s first under the voter-approved charter changes from November. Council members now have specific places and are starting to transition to three-year terms.
Four places will be on the Belton ballot: Places 1, 2, 3 and 4. Places 1 and 2 will be two-year terms while Places 3 and 4 will be three-year terms.
Council member John Holmes has the Place 1 seat and Mayor pro tem Dan Kirkley has the Place 2 seat. Council member Craig Pearson has Place 3 and Council member David K. Leigh has Place 4.
Belton ISD: The Area 2 and 4 seats on the Belton school board will be on the ballot. The Area 2 seat is currently vacant. Trustee Chris Flor represents Area 4 and he filed for re-election Wednesday, according to the district. Belton trustees serve for three-year terms.
Temple ISD: The District 3, 4 and 5 spots on the Temple school board will be open in May. Trustees are elected from specific districts and serve three-year terms.
Board President Dan Posey represents District 3, Vice President Ronnie Gaines represents District 4 and Trustee Sandhya Sanghi represents District 5.
Salado: Voters will decide three seats on the Salado board of aldermen in May. Aldermen are elected at large and serve for two-year terms. Current seat holders are Aldermen Rodney Bell, Amber Dankert and John Cole.
Salado ISD: Two at-large seats on the Salado school board are up for grabs. Incumbents Dr. Bobbie Ann White and Jim Hodgin’s three-year terms end in May.
Morgan’s Point Resort: Voters will decide all six positions, including the mayor’s seat, on the Morgan’s Point Resort City Council later this spring. Council members serve for two-year terms. The incumbents are Mayor Dwayne Gossett and Council members Dennis Green, Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronnie Snow and Robbie Johnson.
Troy: Troy voters will elect a mayor and two City Council members for two-year terms. Mayor Michael Morgan and Council members Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler are up for re-election.
Troy ISD: Three at-large Troy school board seats will be decided. Troy trustees serve three-year terms.
Academy ISD: Two trustee seats will be on the ballot for the Academy school board. Trustees are elected at large and serve three-year terms. Board Secretary Jennifer Burnett and board member Dana currently occupy the two seats.
Rogers: Rogers voters will elect a mayor and two Council members at-large for two-year terms. Mayor Billy Crow and Council members Thomas Williams and Henry Garza are up for re-election.
Rogers ISD: A pair of seats on the Rogers school board will be on the May 1 ballot. They are elected at large and serve for three-year terms. Trustees Keith Caldwell and Kim Malcik currently have the seats.
Holland: Holland residents will elect a new mayor and three Council members for two-year terms. The mayor’s seat is currently vacant. Seats 1, 3 and 5 are up for grabs. Council member Oscar Perez has Seat 1, Council member Patrick Mays has Seat 3, and Council member AJ Hill has Seat 5.
Holland ISD: Three at-large seats on the Holland school board will be decided in May. Board President Jill Marawitz and Secretary Cynthia Hernandez, the Belton Economic Development Corp. executive director, are up for re-election.
The third seat is for an unexpired term. Trustee Kori Hall currently holds it. Whomever voters tap for this position will serve for two years.
Staff writers Jacob Sanchez, Joel Valley and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.