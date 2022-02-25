A Belton teen was arrested on Feb. 17 for his part of an alleged aggravated robbery last summer where he and three other suspects reportedly met a man trying to sell a gun but instead robbed him and two of his friends.
Deznerrius Wilson-Wright, 19, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police on Feb. 15, officers interviewed three people who claimed they had been robbed of a gun, a cellphone, cash and a vape pen on the 1000 block of Hamilton Lane.
One of the victims told police that another victim was trying to sell an AR-15 rifle. Both of them advertised it on their social media accounts and received an offer from Wilson-Wright, the affidavit said.
The man continued by saying he knew Wilson-Wright from school, and he offered to buy the rifle for $400 and to meet at a residence on Hamilton Lane.
The pair, along with a female friend, then headed to the house to make the transaction, and according to the affidavit, allegedly were robbed by Wilson-Wright, Randle Killingsworth, and an unidentified male and a female at gunpoint in the backyard. The suspects allegedly stole the gun, made one of the men empty out his wallet and took a vape pen and cellphone from the female.
The victim said they were then told to leave the area and “if they tried anything, (the suspects) had explosive rounds and would shoot the car,” the affidavit said.
The two victims identified Wilson-Wright and Killingsworth on a social media video the day after the robbery but could not identify the other two alleged culprits
Wilson-Wright and Killingsworth were arrested, but the other two culprits remain unidentified.
Wilson-Wright was being held Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Killingsworth posted a $100,000 bond on Feb. 23.