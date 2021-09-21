A man who fired at Temple police officers as he was barricaded in a motel room was indicted on two first-degree felony charges last week.
Benjamin Troche, 43, of Temple, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds that total $301,000, records showed.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, both first-degree felonies, and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. He also faces a pending third-degree felony charge, according to jail records.
Bell County grand jurors indicted Troche for the two aggravated assault charges last Wednesday.
At noon on July 13, Temple police were called to America’s Best Value Inn, 915. N. General Bruce Drive, when Troche did not check out of his room. While talking to an officer, the suspect “began pushing furniture from the room against the door,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Later, an officer heard the metal noise of a handgun as Troche shouted at officers.
Temple negotiators and Bell County deputies trained in mental health crises spent hours attempting to make a peaceful resolution but were unable to talk Troche out of the room, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Finally, officers decided to deploy tear gas and gas canisters were shot into the motel room.
At that time, Troche began firing at officers and a Temple police SWAT vehicle. He fired random shots over a two-hour period, police said.
“No one was struck by the suspect’s gunfire but the armored vehicle suffered multiple bullet strikes, including into the windshield in front of Sgt. (Joseph) Dimento,” the affidavit said. “The suspect also directed gunfire up towards IH-35.”
Police closed portions of northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Nugent and West Adams avenues during the standoff.
“The suspect stopped shooting when he ran out of ammunition,” the affidavit said. “After the shooting stopped, the suspect tossed a handgun and a shotgun out of the door to Room No. 234 into the hallway.”
Troche surrendered at about 5:30 p.m. and was placed under arrest. Police reopened nearby roads about 30 minutes later.