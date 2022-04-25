Belton Independent School District trustees will review and discuss an analysis on preliminary tax values, tax rates, and interest and sinking tax rates during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center — a meeting where stakeholders also will have an opportunity to address concerns during public comments.
“An electronic copy of the agenda packet will be available on the district’s website under ‘board meeting documents’ and in the days following, a recording of the meeting will be added for viewing,” Connie Burns, a Belton ISD administrator said in an email.
The meeting comes as early voting begins this week. Voters in the district are deciding whether to approve a $173.8 million bond package.
Belton ISD’s current maintenance and operations tax rate — which pays for day-to-day operations is $0.9603 — while its interest and sinking tax rate — which is used to repay debt for capital improvements approved by voters — is $0.3968, according to Belton ISD.
With a total tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value, a Belton ISD resident with a home valued at $200,000 is responsible for $2,714.20 in annual taxes.
“Approximately 84% of Belton ISD’s M&O budget is spent on personnel salaries, benefits, daily operations and related costs,” Belton ISD said in a statement posted on its website. “Proceeds from a bond issue can be used for the construction and renovation of facilities, the acquisition of land and the purchase of capital items, such as equipment, technology and transportation. By law, I&S funds cannot be used for the M&O budget, which means voter-approved bonds cannot be used to increase salaries or to pay rising costs of utilities or services.”
Belton ISD has therefore signaled the need for additional funding through the bond package — an issue that voters will decide on May 7.
Thirteen projects are outlined under Proposition A in the proposed package: $40.1 million for a 11th elementary school, $43.6 million for a 12th elementary school, $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
Meanwhile Proposition B, for technology devices and equipment, would cost $5 million, according to Belton ISD.
Although some stakeholders have been wary of endorsing the multi-million-dollar package, Jennifer Ritter, a financial advisor for Belton ISD, recently detailed how the district can take on debt without increasing the tax rate.
Ritter, the specialized public finance director, listed four key factors for that flexibility: anticipated low interest rates on bonds, the existing debt profile, the taxable assessed valuation of the district, and other available funds.
“The largest factor in your ability to borrow is that the tax base is increasing,” she said in a video presentation posted to Belton ISD’s Facebook page last week. “It grew this year by 15%. That growth in the double-digits, which has been occurring for several years now, is how you’re able to afford new projects without increasing the tax rate.”
Ritter added how conservative budgeting also has allowed Belton ISD to push for new bond funding without a tax rate increase.
“At the end of the last fiscal year, Belton ISD had just over $8 million in debt service fund balance,” she said. “You still want to have a little bit of fund balance left in the event that there’s a disaster or for some reason the economy has some issues and people can’t pay their tax bills. This year, we were able to use about $1.4 million of that fund balance to pay off some bonds early in December 2021. So when there’s an opportunity … the district has been using that fund balance to pay off bonds early and save the taxpayers money.”
Approximately 60% of the remaining debt service fund balance would be applied toward the $173.8 million bond package, according to Belton ISD.
“The district is proposing to … actually to use it to contribute toward this new bond issue to pay the new bond issue off, should it pass by the voters, earlier and save on debt service cost as these interest rates have been increasing and then secondarily to be able to use that to hold the tax rate flat,” Ritter said.
The special meeting at 400 N. Wall St. in Belton will be available for live viewing online at bit.ly/3vo01E5.