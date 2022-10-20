Karst invertebrate

A karst invertebrate is so tiny it is about the size of a couple of letters on a penny. Bell County and other local entities are considering a plan to protect the endangered species that lives in Central Texas caves and sinkholes.

 Courtesy photo

Conservation of local endangered species, such as karst invertebrates, can now move forward in Central Texas after a local project received federal funding this week.

