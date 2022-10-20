Conservation of local endangered species, such as karst invertebrates, can now move forward in Central Texas after a local project received federal funding this week.
In a statement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced $66.7 million in federal grants for conservation projects across the country.
The Bell-Cor Karst Coalition Regional Habitat Conservation Plan, which includes both Bell and Coryell counties, was one of the Texas organizations to receive funding. Officials said that the coalition, which was formed earlier this year, received $1 million in federal funds.
Other entities participating in the group include Temple, Belton, Salado, Killeen, Harker Heights, Gatesville, Copperas Cove, the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, Middle Trinity Underground Water Conservation District, the Brazos River Authority, and the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“These grants will enable state and territorial fish and wildlife agencies and their partners to advance the stewardship of our nation’s most imperiled species and the habitats upon which they depend,” Martha Williams, service director for the service, said. “This cooperative approach to conservation demonstrates a shared commitment to the Endangered Species Act’s purpose of protecting biodiversity.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he was excited for the plan to move forward as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided to support the coalition’s work.
Money from the federal government, Blackburn said, will still take some time to get to the local level as it first needs to go to the state and then be transferred to the coalition.
Members of the coalition are expected to gather soon to finalize agreements on the plan and determine a timeline for the project. Officials said the plan’s development could take between 12 and 18 months.
“I think that they all view a benefit to having a habitat conservation plan in place versus not having one, where individual projects are dealt with on a development-to-development and project-by-project basis,” Blackburn said. “(That’s) opposed to having a single plan that addresses all of that.”
Once the plan is completed, Blackburn said each of the 13 stakeholders in the project will need to determine if they want to cooperate on implementing changes proposed.
Blackburn said he doesn’t know exactly what possible projects or changes could come out of the plan, but he knows that there will be costs.
James Stafford, spokesman for Bell County, said that the total budget for the project is $1,345,366.
In addition to the large federal grant, Stafford said that $345,366 of the project’s funds come from contributing entities participating in the project.
The 13 local entities formed the coalition earlier this year after identifying the probable need for the plan. Parts of Bell and Coryell counties were identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as possible habitats for endangered species of underground karst invertebrates.
The endangered invertebrates are a type of troglobite, a small cave-dwelling animal that live their entire lives underground, that live in karst formations, which are sinkholes, coves or other features formed from spaces left behind by dissolving bedrock.
Officials said that the creation of a local conservation plan would help identify areas of possible conservation and steps developers would need to take.
The Endangered Species Act, which protects these invertebrates, requires measures to be taken to mitigate damages to their environment. The coalition hopes that the plan will provide the needed tools to land developers in the area so that they can move forward on their projects more easily.
Earlier this year, Commissioner Bobby Whitson said the development of the plan was worth the estimated $1.4 million needed to develop it.
“It is a lot of money,” Whitson said. “And, the fact that we have the ability to get a $1 million grant saves us a ton of money on something that we are probably going to have to do anyways.”