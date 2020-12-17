Temple police officers were in a bind Thursday morning — literally — as several took turns testing a new restraint device being considered for use in the department.
Temple Police Department officers participated in a demonstration on a new tool, BolaWrap, which could soon become standard equipment. The device, which looks similar to a Taser without a handle, shoots a cord with weighted hooks on either end to wrap around a subject and restrain them.
Rodney Sherrod, the senior master instructor from BolaWrap, said the device works similar to a remote pair of handcuffs that will disable and distract someone long enough for officers to close the distance.
“This device is supposed to be used early on in a situation, to deescalate a situation and prevent it from happening,” Sherrod said. “Regardless what type of call service we are on, that is what we want — to resolve an encounter safely.
“Safely for the officer, safely for the offender, safety all around,” he said.
Sherrod said the device was originally created to help officers deal with mental health calls without having to resort to more painful measures, filling the gap between verbal commands and those solutions.
The device is meant to be shot from between 10 and 25 feet away, allowing the Kevlar cord to stretch out to its fullest before wrapping around a person. The cartridge uses a .308 partial charge blank — loud like a gunshot — to shoot the wrap about 513 feet per second, before the cord wraps around the subject and the hooks at either end latch onto their clothes.
While the hooks have the possibility of digging into a subject’s skin, the company’s trainers said the goal was to use the device and immediately close the distance so no more damage was done.
“You don’t bring this to a gun fight or when someone is actively resisting you with a knife, you’ve got other tools for that,” Sherrod said. “This is for that situation where the guy is kind of pacing around, walking back and forth and maybe threatening you.”
Each of the handheld devices are priced at $924, with each of the bola cartridges costing $29.95.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the cost to outfit the entire front line of the police department would cost about $220,000.
Reynolds said the demonstration was only the first step in being able to get the devices for the department. A panel will discuss the need for such a device before getting funds allocated by the city.
“I think it provides a distinct advantage for both distraction and the ability to restrain somebody’s freedom of movement, which is what we are trying to do,” Reynolds said. “We don’t want to fight folks, we don’t want to end up in close quarters combat situations and we certainly don’t want to hurt folks if we don’t have to. If this technology provides an advantage and makes folks safer, we are certainly willing to give it a shot.”