TROY — The installation of all-way stop signs at a troublesome Troy intersection should be finished by the end of June, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
Since March 10, 2018, a total of 29 crashes occurred there, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said Wednesday. Sixteen of those were injury crashes.
TxDOT’s in-depth review of the Interstate 35 frontage road intersection with Loves Boulevard was made after Troy residents voiced their worries, Smith said.
Signs were placed as a stop gap on Loves Boulevard to let drivers know cross traffic doesn’t stop at the frontage road.
Recently, an evaluation of crash data and sight lines were finished. It was decided all-way stops were needed on both northbound and southbound frontage roads, Smith said.
Before these stages are completed, things must be done to ensure traffic safety. That will include advising the public of the work to be done to create the different intersection style, according to TxDOT.
Smith declined Wednesday to say anything beyond what the agency’s news release said.
“At this time, we are going to let the statement we sent over speak for itself,” Smith said.
Smith said he believes that the stop signs should be accompanied by rumble strips or also illuminated or flashing signs.
The call for changes to the frontage road came after Raiden Garcia, 18, of Troy, died May 31 in that intersection in a two-vehicle crash that sent four others to the hospital. Garcia died at the scene.
Garcia’s mother, Christine Mercer, lost both her daughter Katlyn Fowler, 17, and Raiden in Troy crashes, she said on Facebook.
“When I leave my house I turn right I see Raiden’s crash site if I go left and it’s Katlyn’s crash site. I really don’t know how to do this.”
Mercer said she is very angry and won’t stop fighting for her son.
“I can’t believe after my son died they haven’t said much of anything. They said they are going to make it a three-way stop,” Mercer said Wednesday. “But that’s not going to help much because you still can’t see over the hill and, when the grass is high like it is now, both (the) oncoming car and the car at the stop sign can’t see each other.”
Smith was asked if these changes may save other lives or prevent some injuries.
“It will certainly help significantly,” Smith said. “But everything, like distracted or intoxicated drivers, won’t be controlled by anything that’s built.”
Mercer is grateful for Smith because he’s worked on trying to get the intersection fixed, she said.
“They have been great with our family, checking on us,” Mercer said.