Local schoolchildren can eat breakfast and lunch for free this summer — starting today — at several sites in Temple.
The Temple Independent School District once again will provide free summer meals to children up to age 18 under a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The program does not require any application, sign up or identification, and the free meals are not limited to students enrolled in Temple ISD, the district said.
“We recognize a large number of Temple students have a need for nutritious meals,” Ian Vestal, director of school nutrition for Temple ISD, said. “We are able to provide that for them on a weekly basis during the school year in the forms of breakfast and lunch. TDA is awesome in allowing our program to continue to supply that weekly need during the summer for all children 18 and under. No ID is required. We feed all children during the summer program. You do not have to be a student enrolled in TISD.”
The program kicks off today at two locations, then expands Wednesday to six additional sites. All of the sites will be closed on the July Fourth holiday.
Free meals will be offered at:
- Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St., Temple, Tuesday through June 24; breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St., Temple, Tuesday through Aug. 11; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., downtown Temple, Wednesday through July 29; breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m., lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Lamar Middle School, 2011 N. Third St., Temple, Wednesday through July 29; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Ave. P, Temple, Wednesday through July 29; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane, Temple, Wednesday through July 29; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St., Temple, Wednesday through July 29; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Western Hills Elementary, 600 Arapaho Trail, Temple, Wednesday through July 29; breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
For more information, call Temple ISD School Nutrition staff at 254-215-6524. Parents also can text FOOD to 304-304 beginning Wednesday or call 211 to get more information on locations and feeding times.
Other Central Texas districts will provide either breakfast or lunch meals or a combination of both at some campuses.
Belton ISD
Four Belton ISD campuses will provide free meals.
All children ages 1-18 are eligible to receive a meal, even if they are not enrolled in Belton ISD. The district said meals must be eaten at school and are available weekdays at following sites:
- Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive, Belton; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through July 29; the site will be closed July 4-8.
- Belton Early Childhood School, 501 E. Fourth, Belton; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through July 29; the site will be closed July 4-8.
- South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush Drive, Belton; breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., lunch 12:30-1 p.m. Tuesday through July 1.
- Chisholm Trail Elementary School, 1082 S. Wheat Road, Belton; breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., lunch 12:30-1 p.m. June 6-30.
To learn more, call BISD Nutrition Services at 254-215-2186.
Troy ISD
A summer breakfast program for children up to age 18 starts today in the Troy Independent School District.
Breakfast will be served 7-9 a.m. weekdays (except Fridays) through June 30 at Troy High School, 205 N. Waco Road, Troy. For more information, call 254-938-2595.