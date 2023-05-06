The Temple ISD school board will vote whether to approve a $507,000 property purchase on FM 93 Spur in South Temple — a site that would one day become home to a new campus — during a meeting Monday night.
The need for additional acreage comes after Zonda Education, a Southlake-based demographics team, told trustees last month that the district will need an additional campus in the southeast quadrant by 2027.
“Long story short … Sampson-Howard Elementary is already going to be close to full when it opens,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram.
Temple ISD, a district of nearly 8,700 students, is expected to have more than 9,800 students by the 2027-28 school year, as more than 1,340 housing lots within its boundaries are available to build on.
Consultant Bob Templeton pointed to the district’s southeast quadrant — where Raye-Allen Elementary is projected to exceed capacity with 631 students for the 2023-24 year — as the most active area for development.
“It is where you’re going to be opening (Sampson-Howard Elementary) in the future,” he said. “We tend to see when you build a new elementary, the surrounding yields of the communities around it will definitely go up. So we do expect this will be a magnet and help really spur housing growth and student growth due to the fact that there is going to be a new elementary there.”
Sampson-Howard
Sampson-Howard Elementary School, designed by Austin-based Stantec, will be financed by the $164.8 million bond that voters approved last May to tackle fast growth, program equity, safety, technology, and aging and evolving facilities.
The school will be at the corner of Old Highway 95 and Barnhardt Road in Temple’s Prairie Ridge subdivision near Tractor Supply Co. It will offer a capacity for approximately 800 students, according to Temple ISD.
Temple-based Cloud Construction is expected to complete the project in time for the 2024-25 school year.
Possible school site
The newly proposed site for purchase, near Celebrations Event Rentals, is 20.82 acres and would be purchased at $25,000 per acre from Bokhers LLC — a developer that is planning to build 750 total lots in the surrounding area.
“If you use the student multiplier determined by our demographer of 0.491 and multiply that by the 750 homes that would be built, you get about 390 students,” Ott said. “So with these two developments already, that’s 390 more students that will be here.”
The 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year discussed how that figure was calculated.
“Those multipliers are actually even different across Temple ISD and a couple of things determine a multiplier: neighborhood characteristics, price point on homes and how far along subdivisions are in their development,” Ott said. “The most common multiplier in Temple ISD for elementary students is 0.491, so that’s the one we used here. In fact, this developer has built other homes and subdivisions here and that was the same multiplier used for that.”
Shine sale
Ott noted how the longtime property owners of the site, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and his wife, Debbie, sold to Bokhers LLC with community goodwill in mind.
“Kudos to the Shines for just having the spirit of community goodwill and the foresight to know that this area is growing and that whatever developer purchases their property that they need to work with the school district and consider a site and so forth,” Ott said. “A lot of times when folks own property and they’re from out of town, they don’t think that way. But in this case, we were very fortunate to have a community-minded family work with a community-minded developer.”
The Temple ISD school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple. A copy of the proposed contract for purchase can be accessed online at bit.ly/3nBtrgJ.