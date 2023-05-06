Sampson-Howard Elementary School

Temple ISD trustees Dawn Cook and Linell Davis smile with shovels in hand as they prepare to break ground for the district’s new Sampson-Howard Elementary School.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

The Temple ISD school board will vote whether to approve a $507,000 property purchase on FM 93 Spur in South Temple — a site that would one day become home to a new campus — during a meeting Monday night.

jvalley@tdtnews.com