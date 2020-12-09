LOTT — A Rosebud-Lott High School nurse was arrested and charged Wednesday with improper relationship between an educator and a student, authorities said.
Erin Lewie turned herself in at the Falls County Jail and immediately posted a $25,000 bond, a jail official said.
Falls County Precinct 3 Constable Jerry Loden said he issued a warrant for Lewie’s arrest after he completed his investigation.
Lewie is accused of having an improper relationship with a male 16-year-old student, Loden told the Telegram.
The charge is a second-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.