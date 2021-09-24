Temple College was awarded a $3.6 million federal grant to work with other local educational institutions to prepare Hispanic and low-income students for high-paying jobs in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Education will enable the college to partner with Texas A&M University – Central Texas, Taylor ISD and other school districts for new initiatives that will start at the high school level and culminate with a bachelor’s degree from the Killeen university.
Temple College qualified for the five-year grant — titled “Creating a Culture of STEM” — after its recent Hispanic-Serving Institution certification from the Education Department, according to a news release. HIS designation is granted to colleges or universities where Hispanic students comprise at least 25% of the full-time equivalent student body.
A&M–Central Texas — the top destination for Temple College transfer students — was also recently listed as an eligible HIS facility on the department’s 2021 listings.
Temple College said it offers 14 different STEM-related degree programs and is developing more.
“We have excellent STEM degrees and programs, and we know that high-paying jobs are available in our communities,” TC President Dr. Christy Ponce said in the statement. “This grant provides us the tools and resources to help create a culture of STEM and provide quality educational and training so that students can be connected to high-demand, high-wage careers.”
“These opportunities can change the lives of students and their families.”
Five new positions — including two STEM advisors devoted primarily to Central Texas high schools — will be created with grant funding. One advisor will be located at Taylor High School — part of the TC service area that includes school districts in Bell, Milam and Williamson counties.
The other advisor, based in Killeen, will work with STEM transfer students. Dr. Mienie Roberts, associate professor of mathematics at A&M-CT, will serve as the co-principal investigator on the project.
Roberts will work with faculty and administrators at both schools to ensure that all STEM degree programs at TC have corresponding programs at the university and articulation agreements are in place to ensure a smooth transfer experience, the release said.
“We are proud to be part of advancements in STEM, research and strong partnerships among school districts, Temple College and A&M-Central Texas allowing students to earn associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees directly linked to careers in the area,” Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, president of A&M-Central Texas, said in the statement.
Tutoring help and a health professions career navigator will aid in student success and are also funded by the grant.
The funds will also enable summer internships and apprenticeships to provide students with marketable experience. Thirty internships are planned over five years.
The grants are funded under the Education Department’s HIS-STEM program, intended to increase the number of Hispanic and other low-income students attaining degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math.
STEM-related jobs are in demand across Texas, with an estimated 119,700 positions in the Austin metro area, according to a 2020 report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. STEM jobs have a median salary of $88,820 compared to a median salary of $37,030 for non-STEM workers, according to the report.
Taylor ISD Superintendent Devin Padavil said he was grateful for the educational partnership.
“Creating affordable pathways towards a college education in this growing career field for the students of Taylor ISD is an incredible opportunity,” Padavil said in the statement.