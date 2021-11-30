For 50 years, Help Heal Veterans has maintained the belief that arts and crafts are a “time-tested healing tool” for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
Each year, nearly one million kits are produced and shipped from its headquarters in Winchester, California, to community-based arts and craft centers nationwide, according to the veterans organization.
“We are committed to placing our therapeutic craft kits in the hands of our veteran community,” Trish Alger, a craft case specialist at Help Heal Veterans, said in a news release. “We also recognize that gift-giving this season is challenging for us all and would like to offer a solution to our veterans.”
That solution is for veterans to construct hand-made gifts for the holiday season.
“We have dozens of craft kits suitable for gift-giving,” Alger, who noted that there is never a charge for their kits, said. “We are offering each veteran a chance to take home five craft kits each day when they come into our facility at 819 S. Fifth St., Temple. Our craft care specialists can assist with finishing the craft, painting, embellishments, etc. … and we will have a gift-wrapping station available for them as well.”
However, the arts and crafts center in Temple, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, understands it can be difficult for some veterans to leave their homes, and is seeking volunteers to distribute kits locally.
“If you assist veterans in our community and are able to reasonably distribute crafts to them, we would like to have a variety box of 50, 100, 200-plus craft kits ready for you to pick up during business hours,” Alger said. “We have a limited amount of paints to offer as well.”
Alger told the Telegram that their facility has nearly 200 different kits available.
“We supply everything a veteran needs to complete a project — which could be anything from leatherworking to building models to making jewelry — including materials and instructions,” Help Heal Veterans posted to its website. “It’s all packaged up with a thank you card for the donor who provided it, which lets the veteran reach out to share what a difference it made to them.”
For further information, residents can contact the Temple facility at 254-773-8900.