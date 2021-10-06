The Temple High School Auditorium will be radiating with magic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, when students take the stage for “Blithe Spirit — a Ghostly Comedy” by English playwright Noël Coward.
During the play, a novelist’s life is quickly turned into shambles when a psychic accidentally summons the spirit of his dead wife from his first marriage.
“The tech kids have had a good time with it because there’s little magic effects that happen throughout the show … and the ‘costumers’ have had a good time with it too because we’ve set it in the 1930s,” Natasha Tolleson, the head theater director at Temple High School, said.
Although her department started rehearsing a month ago, Tolleson noted how her students first began reading the playwright last year.
“The kids really liked it when we read it last year in my ‘Acting I’ class, so I thought it’d be fun to do in October for Halloween,” she told the Telegram. “It’s a fun comedy of manners, and I think we all need to laugh right now.”
There are seven students casted in Blithe Spirit: Thomas Painter as Charles Condomine, Natalie Greenfield as Ruth Condomine, Hanna Prince as Elvira, Alivea Johnson as Madame Cecily Arcati, Andrew Fredette as Dr. George Bradman, Saniyah Galbreath as Violet Bradman and Michelle Boyles as Edith.
“It’s a pretty small cast, when you look at how most of our shows are casted,” Tolleson said. “But I teach our kids to understand how important technical theater is in design work. Everything is important in making a good production, so it’s just given some students another opportunity to work behind the curtain and to design.”
Boyles, who portrays Condomine’s new maid, has enjoyed watching the set quickly come together.
“It’s very interesting to see how everything has come together this far,” she said. “We were just working on our scripts trying to memorize lines … and now we have the whole entire show ready for people from Thursday to Sunday.”
However, Painter said he learned a lot about his portrayal of Charles Condomine in that little time.
“I originally went into the character of Charles not really completely sure how I should talk about him, because he’s quite a bad person,” he said. “But it’s really fun playing him because he starts off as this sarcastic jerk and then turns completely cynical. It’s hilarious.”
Three additional showings are scheduled at the Temple High School Auditorium this week: 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
THS TICKETS
Tickets for “Blithe Spirit” can purchased in advance for $8 online at CentralTexasTickets.com. The cost increases to $10 at the door. Show times at the Temple High School Auditorium are 8 tonight, 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.