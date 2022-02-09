Addison Singleton, a Troy High School sophomore, is no stranger to competing in the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show.
“I’ve been showing for eight years, and personally my favorite part is the friendships you make and the families you meet along the way. My best friend is even showing today,” the 16-year-old told the Telegram. “I’ve built up so many memories and it helps being surrounded with good people throughout the industry.”
On Wednesday, Singleton showed three market lambs to judges — animals that were all born less than a year ago.
“It’s been crazy,” she said. “We’ve spent the last four-and-a-half days making sure they’re all sheared correctly and that they look pretty good for pictures,” she said. “But first you have to prepare them. You have to feed them right to make sure they’re all growing right.”
Terrance King, who showed two lambs on Wednesday, also understands that commitment.
“I started last year and it’s just been a fun experience,” he said. “But you have to be dedicated by working out and feeding your animals every day. You have to go the whole nine yards.”
King, 17, noted how he spends at least two hours a day working with his animals.
“You don’t get what you don’t work for basically. So if you work with your animal a lot then you should be good … but if you don’t then it’ll be harder,” King, a student at the Killeen ISD Career Center, said. “Now I’m not nearly as nervous as I was last year.”
Like King, Mason Munz, a Belton High senior, started participating in the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show when he entered high school.
“It’s been four years and there’s been a lot of hard work and dedication,” he said. “I feed my sheep every night so that takes about 30 minutes to an hour … and it can take an hour per sheep to shear them. But you have to put in that work to do good in the showroom.”
The 18 year old has aspirations of pursuing a career in the agriculture industry after graduating high school.
“I think people think that this is an industry that is dying off, but I just like being a part of it to help grow the next generation,” he said. “I’m going to Tarleton State University to study ag business next year … so we’ll see how that goes.”
On Thursday, students from across Bell County will show beef heifers, market steer, turkeys, commercial broilers and roasters, according to the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show.