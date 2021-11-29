The Temple High School Theatre program prospered during the Texas Thespian Contest in Grapevine this month — an annual statewide competition that saw 23 Wildcats advance to nationals.
This year, students earned superior ratings in group musical, solo musical, stage management, make-up design, lighting design, sound design and theater marketing.
“So often in theater, our students are recognized just for what you see on the stage,” Natasha Tolleson, Temple High’s head theatre director, said in a news release. “Going to the Texas Thespians Contest allows all of our students to shine and be recognized. That means our technicians and designers and marketers, as well as our performers.”
She highlighted how her students were judged by fellow theater directors and professionals within the industry.
“It is just a wonderful opportunity for all of our students to shine,” Tolleson said.
Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin added how there were several other accomplishments for THS students during the convention, held Nov. 18-20.
“Hanna Prince was ... just one of 40 students selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship out of the nearly 7,000 students attending the convention,” he said. “Many of the Temple students also received college callbacks following the competition.”
A complete list of the students who advanced to the national competition can be found on the Temple High School Theater program’s website at thespiansr.us.
With the national competition scheduled for this summer, the Temple High School Theatre program is back to preparing for its upcoming production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
Four performances are currently scheduled in January at the Temple High School Auditorium: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27; 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Tickets will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door, according to Temple ISD.